MURRAY - Ainsley Smith, a senior at Calloway County High School, was selected as the February Student of the Month for the Murray Rotary Club.
Ainsley has a 4.0 grade-point-average, is on track to be a valedictorian for the 2021 graduating class and scored a 27 on the ACT.
She is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, where she currently serves as president; a member of the National Beta Club; captain of the cross country and track and field teams; and she is the Student Life editor and senior ads editor of the school yearbook.
Ainsley excelled at the regional, state and national levels in various competitions. In FBLA, she has won three regional titles, including: Chapter Name Tag Design, Introduction to Business Presentation and Public Service Announcement. At the state level, she qualified each year and placed runner-up in Introduction to Business Presentation. She went on to compete in Introduction to Business Presentation at the national level in San Antonio, Texas.
In cross country, she placed runner-up in 2019 and regional champion in 2020 for Region 1 Class AA. She was undefeated up until the state meet of 2020, where she placed 11th. She was chosen as the Area 1 Runner of the Year for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. She was also featured as the WPSD Local 6 Athlete of the Week and selected as a Murray Ledger and Times Athlete of the Year nominee. She was part of the 2019 All-Area first team, 2020 All-Area first Team, 2019 All-Region first team, 2020 All-Region first team, and the 2020 All-State team. In track, Ainsley has been regional champion in the 800 meter for the past two years. She is a five-time state qualifier, which includes individual events and relays. She currently holds six school records in track and cross country, including: 800-meter, 1500-meter, 5K, 2500-meter, Distance Medley Relay, and the 800 relay. She has also earned awards such as the Coach’s award, MVP, and best girl distance runner.
Ainsley has received Outstanding Student Awards in Spanish I; Spanish II; accelerated algebra II; global issues; physical education and health; zoology; and Microsoft Office Specialist. Within her Microsoft class, Smith also earned the Microsoft Certifications of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. She went on to complete her certifications in Outlook and Entrepreneurship.
Ainsley was selected by faculty and staff to receive the Daughter’s of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. Her community service work includes childcare at the elementary schools, babysitting for teachers and neighbors, Elementary School Literacy night, various events at Brookdale Nursing Home, volunteering at the annual Bridge to Bridge Trail run, helping coach elementary track athletes in the summer, donating to those in need, and working the annual Princess and Superhero breakfast at the high school.
Ainsley is the daughter of Dawn Skaggs and Steven Smith. She is a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. After high school, she plans to attend Murray State and study either psychology or biology and run cross country and track at the collegiate level.
