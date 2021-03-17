Special to the Ledger
MURRAY - The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Kentucky Humanities Council, presents “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” which opens at the Wrather West Kentucky Museum on the Murray State University campus on Saturday, March 27. The exhibit will be free to view through Saturday, May 1.
The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.” This exhibition also explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country. From revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story - the story of democracy in America. That’s why Wrather Museum will showcase a few of West Kentucky’s most tireless voting rights champions in this exhibit.
“Voices and Votes” is based on an exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.”
Tours are available and information can be found at libguides.murraystate.edu/wrathermuseum/home.
The exhibit will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact Jeff McLaughlin at smclaughlin1@murraystate.edu.
