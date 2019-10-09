LBL – The Friends of Land Between the Lakes will sponsor Snap Apple Night from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm inside Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
Step back in time for the old-time tradition of storytelling and listen to award winning storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis, as he shares scary stories. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Enjoy an evening in the 1850s where the nights were very dark and the only light came from lanterns. Family entertainment was sitting around the hearth listening to stories of long ago. Between storytelling, get a hot cup of cider and discover your future as we tap into the “other world” and learn your fate through Victorian fortune telling games.
Snap Apple Night is made possible in part by support from Kenlake State Resort Park.
This program is ideal for home educators and will be held inside in case of rain. Be prepared for the cooler weather. Admission will be charged. It is free admission for those 4 and under. The cost for this special event is not included with daily admission.
The programming includes:
6 p.m. - Scary Stories
6:45 p.m. - Fortune Telling Games
7:30 p.m. - Scarier Stories
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.