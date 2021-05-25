MANCHESTER, NH - Alexias Snow and Kelly Martin of Murray were named to the Winter 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point-average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.
SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults located in Manchester, New Hampshire.n
