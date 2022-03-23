MURRAY - Southwest Calloway Elementary School Academic Team are the Governor’s Cup Regional champions. Southwest placed first overall out of 16 elementary schools at the tournament held at Morgan Elementary School in Paducah. Along with taking home first place honors, Southwest placed in all competition areas.
The Quick Recall team swept the tournament with no losses to take first. The team consists of Ava Bogard, Theodore Perlow, Hayden Gilbert, Ryan Poole, Cash Pittman, Rylan Wallace and Ellie Johnson.
The Future Problem Solving team also placed first and team members are Charlie Barnes, Ally Turner, Ryan Poole and Duke Burns.
Individual medals were received by:
• Theodore Perlow - first in social studies and second in the state; second in science.
• Ava Bogard - first in math and fifth in the state; third in science.
• Hayden Gilbert - first in arts and humanities and seventh in the state.
• Ellie Johnson - fifth in the region - arts and humanities.
• Ella Finley - fifth in language arts.
• Leah Hughes - first overall in composition.
