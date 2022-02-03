BOWLING GREEN – More than 275 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes on 25 teams will take to the hardwood Ephram White Gymnasium in Bowling Green on Saturday, Feb. 5, for the 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 1 Basketball Tournament. Each of the teams will be looking to punch their tickets to the organization’s State Basketball Tournament, which will be held in Louisville March 12-13. Of the 25 teams competing in eight divisions at the Region 1 Tournament, 10 will earn berths in the State Tournament.
Games get underway at 8 a.m., with games on four floors each hour. The Championship Games will begin at 10 a.m., with the tournament’s final game beginning at 1 p.m. In addition to a team from Murray, there will be five Bowling Green teams and two Ohio County teams, as well as teams from Marshall County, McCracken County, Caldwell County, Christian County, Henderson, Russellville and Owensboro.
Basketball is one of the most popular Special Olympics Kentucky sports offerings in the state. This year, nearly 1,000 athletes will be competing on teams statewide. Teams compete throughout the state in leagues and invitational and regional tournaments, all leading up to the State Basketball Tournament in March. Regional Tournaments determine which teams advance to the State Tournament. Teams that do not qualify for the State Tournament have the option of participating in the Team Skills Competition, which is also held in Louisville in conjunction with the State Tournament.
This year marks the first return to the regular Special Olympics basketball schedule since 2020. The 2020 State Basketball Tournament was one of the first events to be cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 basketball season was limited to skills-based practices and ended with a Team Skills Competition in place of the traditional State Tournament.
For more information about the Special Olympics Kentucky Regional Basketball Tournament, contact Director of Sports and Competition Hunter Brislin at 502-330-8162.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports. In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 10,200 athletes statewide annually.
