MURRAY – Ten Special Olympics athletes and three coaches will be on their way to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
Amy Butler of Almo and Kymberly Dickamore of Murray will be part of the Team Kentucky bocce delegation, and Laura Miller of Murray will coach the Team Kentucky track and field team. The remaining athletes and coaches make up the Marshall County flag football team that will represent Team Kentucky. All but Miller will be participating in the USA Games for the first time.
Randy Dunn of Dexter will be the flag football team assistant coach. He has coached Special Olympics athletes for three years, coaching golf in addition to flag football. He has also competed as a Unified partner in golf for seven years. His coaching experience outside Special Olympics includes baseball and softball. He is the father of Jacob Dunn.
Jonny Byrd of Hardin will serve as the team’s head coach. He has coached Special Olympics athletes for 11 years, including three years coaching flag football teams. He has also coached basketball teams both in and out of Special Olympics. In addition, he has coached football in Washington County. He works at Gordon Food Service.
Miller will be coaching the Team Kentucky track and field athletes for the third consecutive USA Games. In Seattle in 2018 her athletes captured eight medals including four gold. Murray’s Joseph Ramirez won gold in both the 100-meters and 200-meters at those Games. Caitlin Roy, who is part of the 2022 Team Kentucky track delegation, won gold in the 200-meters and silver in the 100 in Seattle. The 2013 Special Olympics Kentucky Coach of the Year, Miller has been involved in the program for 15 years coaching golf and bowling and works with the Murray/Calloway County cheerleading and basketball teams in addition to coaching track and field. She has also spearheaded Unified Champion Schools programs in the Murray Independent School District while she worked there as a speech pathologist. She accompanied a Unified youth team to the Global Social Impact Summit that Special Olympics held in conjunction with the 2017 World Winter Games in Austria. Outside of Special Olympics she has coached the Murray Independent School District’s cross country program. She works for the West Kentucky Education Cooperative and is the Western Kentucky Regional Coordinator for Special Olympics Kentucky.
