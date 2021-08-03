Paducah – More than 200 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes on 15 teams will return to the fields at Lone Oak Park in Paducah on Saturday, Aug. 7, for the 2021 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 1 Softball Tournament. Each of the teams will be looking to punch their tickets to the organization’s state tournament, which will be held in Bowling Green Sept. 10-12. Of the 15 teams competing in four divisions at the Region 1 Tournament, seven will earn berths in the state tournament.
Games get underway at 9 a.m. on four fields with the last possible games starting at 2 p.m. Two teams from Paducah will be competing, along with teams from Barren County, Bowling Green, Christian County, Owensboro, Russellville and Murray.
While Special Olympics Kentucky was able to hold some softball competition last year, the extent of the softball season was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. All regional tournaments and the official state tournament were cancelled a year ago, making this the first regional tournament the program has held in nearly two years.
Softball continues to be one of the most popular Special Olympics Kentucky sports offerings in the state with more than 850 athletes competing on 55 teams statewide. Teams compete throughout the state in leagues and invitational and regional tournaments, all leading up to the State Softball Tournament in September. Regional Tournaments determine 30 of the teams that advance to the state tournament. Teams that do not qualify for the state tournament have the option of participating in the Team Skills Competition, which is also held in Bowling Green in conjunction with the state tournament.
For more information about the Special Olympics Kentucky Regional Softball Tournament, contact Hunter Brislin, director of Sports and Competitions, at 502-695-8222 or hbrislin@soky.org <mailto:hbrislin@soky.org>
