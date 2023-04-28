A special event was brought to my attention recently. Lorraine Carver of Murray is a seamstress in Murray and the sister of Adam Carver. Her family moved to Alton, Illinois, from England when she was 16. Her father was an American soldier who met her mother during World War II.
Lorraine was a seamstress at Boone’s Laundry for 21 years after relocating to Murray. She became friends with Ruth Ann Drew whose daughter, Maggie Drew, is a student at Murray High School.
“I have made special things for Maggie over the years,” said Lorraine. “She mentioned that she would be going to the Murray High School Junior/Senior Prom and I told her I still had the dress I wore to my prom in Alton. She asked me if she could see it, she tried it on and it fit her perfectly. She then asked if I would allow her to wear it to her prom and I was delighted.”
Lorraine shared how special this was to her and how it warmed her heart that Maggie wanted to wear her dress.
Below are pictures when Lorraine wore the dress in 1978 and Maggie with the same dress she wore to the 2023 MHS Prom.
March and April are special birthday months for me. My oldest grandson Brady celebrated his fifth birthday the end of March. (Where did those five years go?). He is enrolled for kindergarten this fall which hardly seems possible.
He had a birthday celebration which involved Spider Man and the Hulk at Corvette Lanes and he loved his first time to bowl.
Brady is a very outgoing little boy and he will stop and talk to anyone that will give him some time. I have been told numerous times by some of their neighbors how much they enjoy seeing and visiting with him. Jan Dalton gave him a ride in his red Corvette which Brady calls “McQueen,” which is depicted in a children’s cartoon. Pat and Sheila Foster and Larry England will tell me of spending time with Brady and how much they look forward to seeing him in the neighborhood. He and his parents take a daily ride on his bicycle when the weather allows and Brady loves to stop and talk to the neighbors. He has also formed a very special bond with Murray State University Head Football Coach Dean Hood and his family.
Reid turned one last weekend and his birthday party was held at his other grandparent’s home in Indiana. We are to celebrate this weekend.
Reid is now crawling and beginning to stand on his own and will be walking very soon. He is a laid back little boy and is happy watching what goes on around him. When you first approach Reid, no matter if you have seen him numerous times, which I do, he has a stare that never ends. He has the most deadpan look and can stare without blinking an eye for the longest time. After he has completed his stare, then he is ready to play.
Brady is such a good big brother and has told me on several occasions, “I love my little brother sooooo much!”
We will see how things progress when Reid is walking and begins to constantly bother his big brother.
I love, of course, spending time with them both and if I am having a bad day, these two can definitely put a smile on my face and all is good! Grandchildren are definitely very special!
Because I mistakenly showed up a day earlier than invited (it was a very long, busy week for me) for her birthday dinner, I joined them for dinner at Paris Landing State Park. This was my first visit to the new lodge and I was very impressed. The lodge is beautiful and the view of the lake when you walk through the front doors is outstanding! The food was very good and I was very glad I had made the mistake of showing up a day early.
On the actual night I was supposed to join, we had dinner at Patti’s. As always, it was a great meal and atmosphere. I am not much of a dessert person, but Alice’s son Jason, who worked at Patti’s for years while he was a student at Murray State, ordered dessert. They brought this huge piece of chess pie stacked with ice cream and whipped cream, and feeling that I was obligated to take a bite, WOW!
It absolutely melted in my mouth and Alice and I both looked at each other and really did not want to share this with the others at the table. I will definitely be ordering this again on my next visit and I may just make it my meal, it was that good.
Wishing my friend and the sister I never had a very Happy Birthday again and hope that her year is the best it can be!
After several years of planning and construction, the Regional Cancer Center plans to be open in June. There is a Grand Opening Celebration planned for June 10 and tours will be available to view the new center.
I know I am not the only one who is excited to see this center open. I have been involved with the Men in Pink Fundraiser the past two years which has raised more than $200,000 for this local cancer center. Many businesses and individuals in our community have made contributions to help make this center a reality and the opportunity is still available and will be ongoing to help support this regional cancer center that will be such a huge asset to our community and to the region.
If you would like to make a donation to our cancer center or would like more information on how to donate, call Lisa Shoemaker, senior philanthropy officer, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital at 270-762-1291 or email her at lashoemaker@murrayhospital.org.
Dr. Ken Winters and Donna Herndon have been instrumental in the fundraising for this center and can also be contacted for information. Be watching for the announcement of the Grand Opening of the Regional Cancer Center right here in Murray/Calloway County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.