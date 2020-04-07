MURRAY– The Spring Citywide Yard Sale, hosted by the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, is canceled due to COVID-19.
The citywide yard sale was scheduled for May 2, and has been canceled due to Governor Beshear’s state-mandated orders.
Erin Carrico, executive director at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, says that this was a hard decision to make, but the safety and well-being of the Murray community claims top priority. “The positive in all of this is that we have two dates every year, not just one. The fall yard sale will still continue as planned, so we encourage you to hold on to those extra household items a bit longer.”
The Fall Citywide Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Sept.19, and applications to participate will be available at the beginning of August.
The citywide yard sale occurs twice a year and profits help fund Freedom Fest, an annual community event on the Fourth of July.
For more information, visit www.tourmurray.com, or call the Murray CVB at 270-759-2199.
