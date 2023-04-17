MURRAY - The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting itsr semi-annual Citywide Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6, and are now accepting applications.
Participants can host a yard sale from the comfort of their home. Those wishing to participate can fill out an application and return it to the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau along with the $10 fee. Each entry guarantees a placement on the yard sale map with a description of items sold at each location.
A detailed map of the yard sale locations will be sold for $3 each online at tourmuray.com, and at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau. Maps will be available starting May 4-6.
Fees and applications to participate in the yard sale are due by Tuesday, May 2. Late applications will not be accepted.
All entry fees and map sales will help fund Freedom Fest, an annual community event that takes place on July 4, and includes different events and various types of entertainment for local families to enjoy.
Kayla Speis, director of Marketing for the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the citywide Spring yard sale is a heavily anticipated event within the community, and allows the residents of Murray to get out and explore area for great deals.
“Spring is the best time to clean up and get into the yard sale mood,” said Speis. “Murray residents get a chance to come together to celebrate, hone and contribute their yard sale skills to the community. You never know what you will find, and the hunt for treasure is half the fun.”
For those interested in participating in the Citywide Yard Sale, applications are available at www.tourmurray.com or at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, 206 S. 4th St. For questions about the event, call 270-759-2199. n
