The 31st Star Camp Reunion was held Saturday, Sept. 21, at the North Welcome Station in the Lyon County portion of Land Between the Lakes. This year’s reunion was organized by Stella Pinnegar Barnett and JBelle Snyder Riggle, and ended the summer season of homecomings which begins the first Sunday of May with the Pinnegar Cemetery Homecoming.
Dennis Trimm offered the prayer before the potluck meal and he also reported that since the last reunion, the Lyon County portion of Between the Rivers has lost 24 former residents or their descendants.
Despite that solemn moment, people soon formed lines to fill their plates while talking to everyone around them. The joy of their coming together and remembering the former communities, homes and people who lived there is always a cause for celebration, despite the more than 50 years since people were forced from their homeland by TVA. “TVA and the Forest Service never understood that we belonged here and always will, no matter who controls the area,” said Joe Travis.
Despite some sad memories about TVA’s forced removal of the former residents, moving from one group to another yielded many wonderful memories. Women shared recipes passed down for generations and caught up on family news. Men talked about the various ways they once earned a living in the area or farming technology of yesteryear.
Missing this year was the background music from a band because many of the musicians have passed away, the most recent being Donald Forsythe. Many reminisced about Doug Duncan and Ovid Trimm’s guitar picking, Jack Pinnegar’s fiddle playing, Donald and Mary Peal Forsythe’s beautiful duets and Happy Parish’s “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” among many other celebrated performances.
The day ended with hugs all around, a few sad good-byes, knowing some of us won’t meet again in this world, and plans for ‘another time, another place’ since Between the Rivers people always find a reason to spend time together.
Though the numbers were down for the reunion due to the move and unforeseen family circumstances, 47 resilient souls still gathered.
In attendance were Kenneth Baker; Homer Barnett; Billy, Trace, and Carolyne Martin Bonds; Dottie Calhoun Brown; Karon DePriest with her daughter Angel and grandson Braxton Hubbard; Johnny and Wanda Balentine Downing; Bill Forsythe; Leon Forsythe; Nadya Trimm; Paul and Pat Hudson Freeman; Maya Guess; Barbara Hall; James Higgins; Wayne Kingston; Melissa Trimm Minard; Doyle and Lena O’Bryan with granddaughter Brooklyn Olive; Jeremy and O’Bryan and daughter Audrey; Jerry and Terry O’Bryan; Shara Parish; Wayne Parish and his grandson August; Mavis Jean Fowler Pinnegar; JBelle Snyder Riggle; Roddy Robertson; John and Mary Thorning Sheridan; B. Smith; Kelsie Smith; Joe Travis; Dennis Trimm; Kathy Trimm; Kevin Trimm; Linda Trimm; Lois Fulks Trimm; Dennis Trimm; and Mason Woodruff.
