MURRAY - The State Senate confirmed the appointment of Murray State University Board of Regents member Leon Owens of Paducah on April 14. Mr. Owens was appointed a member of the MSU Board of Regents on Aug. 21, 2019, and has served since that time. He is the chief executive officer of Swift & Staley Inc. of Paducah, and is an alumnus of Murray State University. His term will expire June 30, 2025.
In a related action, due to the Board of Regents being statutorily out of compliance regarding political registration, Dan Kemp, chair of the board of regents, will resign his position six weeks early, on May 15, in order to accommodate this appointment. His term was scheduled to end on June 30. Kemp has served on the board of regents since 2014, is an alumnus, long-time practicing attorney and former mayor of Hopkinsville. This action will leave one vacancy on the board which will be filled by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Pursuant to board policy, Vice Chair Jerry Rhoads, Madisonville, alumnus, attorney and former State Senator, will become the chair of the board of regents on May 15.
“I am humbled and honored to be confirmed by the State Senate in order to continue my service on the MSU Board of Regents,” said Owens. “I want to express my sincere appreciation to Chair Dan Kemp for his support, encouragement and early resignation which allowed me to be confirmed. Murray State University means a great deal to me and my family and I look forward to my service in the years ahead.”
“It has been an honor to serve as a member of the Board of Regents of Murray State University since 2014,” said Kemp. “I have enjoyed my service on the board and it has been a distinct honor to serve as board chair this past year. Under the circumstances, I was glad to facilitate the Senate confirmation of Regent Leon Owens by resigning my post six weeks early. It was the right thing to do because Regent Owens is a highly qualified person who I know will serve with great distinction during his six-year term.”
Murray State University President, Dr. Bob Jackson, praised the service of both Kemp and Owens. “Chair Kemp has served this university extremely well since 2014. He has worked very hard, left an indelible mark on this institution and has led the board with honor and dignity. His selfless act to resign early speaks to his commitment of always doing what is best for Murray State. In addition, Regent Owens has served with distinction since his appointment in 2019. He is an excellent board member, has worked diligently to advance the university and it is an honor to work with him in every respect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.