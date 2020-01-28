PADUCAH – More than 525 students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be a full-time WKCTC student earning at least a 3.5 grade-point-average and successfully completing 12 hours or more or course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term.
Those named to the dean’s list from Murray were Andrew Abbott, Mickenna Butterworth, Amanda Cain, Elizabeth Chesser, Layla Collier, Elizabeth Courtney, Patrick Darnell, Tyler Garrard, James Hobbs, Luke Hugenroth, Robert Jones, Austin Mitchuson, Madison Mize, Elizabeth Odonkor, Curtis Orr, Cynthia Parrish, Jaxon Polo, Jessica Rudolph, Brianna Stevenson, Rodney Stewart and Ashlynn Suiter.
Those named from Hazel include Justin George, Hannah Madden and Zane Paschall.
Other students recognized were Dana Cimeley from Hardin, Spring Dolbee from Kirksey, Meghan Foster and Morgan Foster from Hardin, Sophie Dunham and Miranda Dunn from Dexter, and Jill Sanders from Almo.
