PADUCAH - Full time local students named to the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Spring 2023 Dean’s list include Jessica Bryan, Nathaniel Burkhart, Tyler Carson, Claire Colburn, Cameron Crady, Katlyn Cullop, Candace Drew, Jacob Ferguson, Shirley Forrest, Joseph Freyburger, Karter Graywolf, Casey Gupton, Bradley Hale, Whitney Harrison, Reese Henderson, William Hiter, Mekhi Hudspeth, Bailee Jackson, Justin Mcleod, William Mitchum, Teresa Owen, Madison Schoppe, Joshua Shelton, Hogan Sullivan, Samantha Tipton, Austin Trevathan, Michael Turman, Amanda Wetherington, Issa Williams and Atayshia Wood.
Students named to the dean’s list must earn a 3.5 grade-point-average or higher and successfully complete 12 hours or more of coursework numbered 100 or above.
Local part-time students named were Talise Aaron Marie Bryant, Olivia Copeland, Grace Leeann Davis, Linda Kay Geurin, Gideon Jerry Miller, Skylar Elizabeth Newton, Merasha Elizabeth Payne, Amanda Lynn Waters, Lila Rose Williams and Kinsley Alexander Williams.
Part-time students must have a cumulative 3.5 grade-point-average or higher and a cumulative total of at least 15 semester credits.
