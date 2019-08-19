Students receive scholarships from WKRECC

MAYFIELD – Calloway County students Mattie Adams, Elayna Bedwell, Amanda Harpole and Alyssa Trombetti were among 12-member students who were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship by West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative, which provides power to move than 13,000 Calloway County homes, farms and businesses.
Adams of Murray is a graduate of Calloway County High School and attends Freed-Hardeman University where she is studying engineering. She is the daughter of Dustin and Ashley Adams.
Bedwell of Hardin is a graduate of Marshall County High School. She attends Murray State University where she is pursuing a degree in nursing. Her parents are John Bedwell and Christi Hosick.
Harpole of Almo is a graduate of CCHS and attends Murray State where she is studying psychology. She is the daughter of Mark and Kim Harpole.
Trombetti of New Concord, is also a graduate of CCHS and attends Murray State where she is pursuing a degree in agriculture education. She is the daughter of Jill Poor.
“We are very proud of these students and are pleased to help them pursue their dreams through education,” said WKRECC President and CEO David Smart.
The students are recognized at the Co-op’s annual members meeting in July.
Applications for WKRECC’s 2020 scholarship program will be available from local guidance counselors and at wkrecc.com in January.
