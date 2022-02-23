AURORA - Cherokee State Resort Historical Park of Aurora is hosting a symposium on leisure, recreation and segregation at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25. The symposium will conclude with an evening forum at the Curris Center on the campus of Murray State University.
The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required. To register, visit Register4Cherokee. Onsite participants should check with MSU Campus Police for a parking pass.
Cherokee Park opened in 1951 as the only state park for African Americans in Kentucky during a time when public accommodations were segregated. It became a popular “Green Book” site during this “separate but equal” era. The park closed in 1964 when segregation was outlawed. The historic importance of Cherokee State Park was recognized with a listing on the National Register of Historic Places on Jan. 1, 2009.
For 20 years, CSHRP has been working with the Kentucky Parks Department to promote, preserve and restore the park and its history. In July 2021, the organization received a $50,000 grant from the National Trust for Historical Preservation’s 2021 African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. This grant will help protect and restore 40 important landmarks around the country, including Cherokee Park. As part of the grant, CSHRP is working with Murray State University’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives to offer this unique symposium on the issue of segregation and recreation.
Presenters include Dr. Ronald Stephens of Purdue University, Dr. William O’Brien of Florida Atlantic University, Gerry Seavo James, “Explore Kentucky,” Dr. Alison Rose Jefferson, Getty Conservation Institute, Dr. Brian Clardy of Murray State University, Dr. Nancy J. Dawson, CSHRP, and Henrietta Shelton, Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation.
