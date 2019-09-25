Tanner receives Commonwealth Ambassador Award

MURRAY – Anne-Marie Shapla Tanner of Hazel recently received the Commonwealth Ambassador Award which is presented to any person who demonstrates exceptional character and citizenship through their contributions to the community, Kentucky, or the nation. This award was created to recognize citizens for their involvement in their government and communities.
Tanner is the founder of two local businesses, Maple Street Market and FitMeals Murray. She is a member of the Murray Woman’s Club and the Rotary Club of Murray. She serves on the board of directors for Murray Main Street.
Tanner’s volunteer time includes the University of Kentucky Wellness Program, the American Diabetes Association, Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Center and WUKY. She was a nominee for the University of Kentucky Women’s Forum Sarah Bennett Holms Award. She has been recognized for her contributions by both Calloway County Schools and the Murray-Calloway County Wellness Consortium/Lighten Up Calloway.
She was previously employed at Murray State University and the University of Kentucky. She is currently a full-time graduate student at Midway University, pursuing her master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in Kentucky tourism.
