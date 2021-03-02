MURRAY - Murray High Speech Team President Ella Brown-Terry was named state champion in the broadcasting category, and runner-up in dramatic interpretation at the Kentucky Educational Speech and Drama Association (KESDA) state tournament.
Brown-Terry, a senior, is a four-year member of the Murray High Speech Team and holds the degree of Outstanding Distinction with the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA). In 2020, Brown-Terry was named an Academic All American with the NSDA.
When asked about Brown-Terry’s achievements, Murray High Speech Team Coach Michael Robinson said, “Ella is an outstanding student who gives one thousand percent to everything she does. In an activity that is so subjective, we are excited to see her receive these accolades.”
Robinson also shared a significant note about this weekend’s awards for Brown-Terry. “Ella has upheld the Murray High Speech Team tradition of excellence as she follows in the footsteps of her mother, Alison Brown, 1991 MHS Speech state champion.
“The MHS Speech Team’s motto is ‘Not to defeat an opponent nor to win a prize, but to emulate the best.’ This one of those very special moments where the experience comes full circle and we are so proud of Ella,” Robinson said.
Brown-Terry said this year’s speech competitive season has certainly been an unconventional. “But I’m truly grateful to have been able to participate in speech this year. I’m so proud of the whole team for their hard work and dedication to the activity so far, and I can’t wait to see what we’ll do next! “
Brown’s state championship award came along with the three overall team awards the Murray High Speech Team received at the KESDA state tournament, held online. The team won first place in the small team sweepstakes race and will bring home the Greynolds Award for top team with 20 entries or less. The team took second place in the Bruce Florence Efficiency Awards for having one of the strongest teams in the state tournament, while also capturing third place in the KESDA overall team sweepstakes awards. Henry Clay placed second and Dunbar won first place.
Murray High students advanced to finals and placed in the top six in the state in the following events: Reagan Settle (fifth), Skylar Swalls (sixth); Olivia Kelly (sixth); Jesse Adams/Gabriel Crass, duo interpretation (fifth), Kyra Shutt, extemporaneous speaking (third), Caroline Koenig (fourth); Amanda Peiffer, humorous interpretation (fourth), Caroline Koenig/Amanda Peiffer, improvisational pairs (second) and state runner-up.
The Murray High Speech Team is coached by Michael Robinson, Drew Thompson, Doris Cella and Randy Patterson.
