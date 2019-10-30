Bob and Marlene Moore Gilger of Murray will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Nov. 11, 2019.
Marlene is the daughter of Virginia Clark. She is the owner/operator of Marlene’s Candles, Wax Chips and Room Sprays.
Bob is the son of Maryann and Gordon Gilger. He is the owner/operator of Bob’s Mobile RV Service.
They have four children, Lace Gilger, Travis Moore and wife Tia, Taraa Gilger and fiancé Louis and Robert Gilger and wife Audrey. Their grandchildren are Ty Leon Thompson and Mariah Marie Love.
A private family celebration will be held.
