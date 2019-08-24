Vernon W. and Dolores Phipps Gantt of Murray celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 26, 2019.
The couple married July 26, 1969, in Dolores’ hometown of Barberton, Ohio.
The couple have a daughter, Michelle, and a son, Darren and wife Lindy. Their three grandchildren are Emma, Chloe and Noah.
An early celebration in June with family consisted of a week at the DreamMore Resort and Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. A second celebration in July included a cruise of the British Isles and a few days in London.
