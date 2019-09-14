John and Marsha Dale will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 14, 2019.
They were married Sunday, Sept. 14, 1969, at New Providence Church of Christ near Murray.
Marsha is the daughter of the late Bill Ed and Dorval Hendon of the New Providence community. She was employed for several years as a registered nurse at Murray Pediatrics.
John is the son of the late John Sr. and Mildred Edwards Dale of Paris, Tennessee. He retired as pulpit minister of Glendale Road Church of Christ, having served previously at New Liberty Church of Christ and New Providence Church of Christ.
John and Marsha have two children, Karen Weatherly and husband David of Paris and Mike Dale of Clarksville, Tennessee. Their two grandchildren are Luke Weatherly, a freshman at Murray State University, and James Weatherly, a junior at Henry County High School.
A family celebration is planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.