Dorothy and Orville Swanson of Murray will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 8, 2019.
They were married Sept. 8, 1954 at the West Wiota Lutheran Parsonage near Woodford, Wisconsin. Their attendants were the late Wesley and Dorothea Meier of South Wayne, Wisconsin.
The couple has two children, Edward, who resides in Murray and is employed at Briggs & Stratton, and Julie of Flagstaff, Arizona. Their children were raised on their Sunnyslope Hereford Farm near South Bend, prior to the family moving to Arizona.
The couple has two grandson and three great-grandchildren in Flagstaff.
No formal celebration is planned.
