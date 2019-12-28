Dr. Gene and Martha Cook of Murray will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, Dec. 28, 2019.
The couple met in Louisville where Gene completed his medical training and Martha worked as a medical technologist. They married Dec. 28, 1969, at Kuttawa Methodist Church in Kuttawa, Kentucky.
Gene and Martha moved to Murray in 1976, where they have lived the past 43 years. Gene served the Murray community as a physician for 42 years and is now retired. Martha dedicated her time to the couple’s two children, Gene Jr., of San Jose, California and Lori, of Austin, Texas.
The couple are the proud grandparents of two grandchildren, Dylan Cook and Addie Wegmann.
A small family celebration will be held.
