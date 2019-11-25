Ron and Linda Wright of Murray, Kentucky, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 27, 2019.
They were married Nov. 27, 1969, at First Baptist Church in Murray with Dr. H.C. Chiles and Pastor Tom Perkins officiating.
Ron is the son of the late Ralph and Murial Wright and is a sales consultant at Parker Ford-Lincoln.
Linda is the daughter of Sue Darnell and the late Ralph D. Darnell. She is a music instructor with Linda Wright Music Studio and New Covenant Christian Academy.
Their children are Ben Wright and wife Leah, Jennifer Wright-Wilson and husband Ryker and Heather Wright-Mollé and husband Brandon. They have five grandchildren, Logan, Camari and Elijah Wilson, Samantha Mollé and Meredith Wright.
A private family celebration is planned.
