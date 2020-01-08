Larry and Connie Evans Wilson of Paris, Tennessee, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 10, 2020.
They were married at Bethel United Methodist Church in Murray on Jan. 10, 1970, with the late Rev. Keith Smith officiating.
Mrs. Wilson is the daughter of Mamie Evans and the late Ralph Evans of Almo, and is employed as inventory control at PMB Services of Paris for the past 37 years.
Mr. Wilson is the son of Guy Nories Wilson and the late Martha Wilson. He is a salesman for PMB Services in Paris.
Their children are Amy Spain of Lavinia, Tennessee, and Laurie Parrish of Buchanan, Tennessee. Their two grandchildren are Landon Spain and Layton Parrish.
An anniversary reception will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 N. Wilson Street in Paris. No gifts are requested. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.