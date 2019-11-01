Bobby and Martha Hale of Murray, Kentucky, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, Nov. 1, 2019.
They were married Nov. 1, 1969, in Murray, by the Rev. Lloyd Wilson. Their mothers, Alpha Edmonson and Christine Downs served as witnesses.
Mrs. Hale is the daughter of the late Herbert and Alpha Edmonson. She retired from Mattel.
Mr. Hale is the son of the late William H. and Christine Downs and he retired from USEC in Paducah.
They have one child, Chris Hale of Murray, and two grandchildren, Sylvia Hale and Daniel Hale.
A family celebration will be held.
