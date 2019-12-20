Terry and Judi Little of Murray will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, Dec. 20, 2019.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our weekly news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.