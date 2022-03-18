Many of you may know that there is a bell in the Calloway County Court House tower situated under the clock, but I was unaware of this. I sat down with Judge Executive Kenny Imes, and magistrates Paul Rister and Justin Tidwell to talk about the bell and the courthouse. With this being the Bicentennial Celebration of Calloway County, the courthouse, the bell and the clock were at the center of our conversation.
Paul Rister said that he was unaware of the existence of the bell until Judge Imes told him.
“I didn’t know how to get to the bell, so I went to Antonia Faulkner and she took me to the third floor and showed me the rickety ladder that went to the roof,” said Rister. “I made my way up to the bell and took some photographs. The next day I went back and rebuilt the ladder. I knew Judge Imes wanted to see the bell and couldn’t climb that ladder the way it was. Once it was fixed, we went up there together.”
Rister said he didn’t post his photos on Facebook right away and waited for Judge Imes to post his photos first.
“Now that we have posted the photos on Facebook, we have created a problem with people wanting to see it. As Judge Imes and I were up on the roof with the bell, he mentioned the possibility of getting the bell out of the tower and putting it on display at the courthouse.”
Imes stated that they couldn’t let people go up the ladder to see the bell and if they did, they would have to sign a waiver of liability.
“I mentioned to Paul about how nice it would be for people to easily see the bell,” said Imes. “Because it’s the Bicentennial of Calloway County, the idea came to me.
Rister said they measured to see if it would fit through the window and then a crane would be needed to lower it to the ground.
“Kenny and I posted on Facebook about this possibility and we had mixed reviews,” said Rister. “Comments were made concerning not spending the taxpayers’ dollars to move the bell. Other stated they would like to see it moved and on display.”
Tidwell reached out to the company who made the bell and received quite a bit of information from them, except for how much it cost at the time.
“The bell was ordered by the E. Howard Clock Company who made the clock in our tower,” said Tidwell. “The bell had to be placed first before the clock could be installed. The bell was ordered June 28, 1913, along with a bolt and clapper.”
Records indicate the bell was shipped by the McShane Bell Company Aug. 5, 1913, by railroad. It weighs 664 pounds, the clapper weighs 26 pounds and the bolts and miscellaneous hardware weighs 35 pounds for an overall weight of 725 pounds. The bell is stamped “McShane Bell Foundry Company, Baltimore, Maryland, 1913 on one side and D. Howard Clock Company, Boston, New York and Chicago, on the other side.
Judge Imes stated that he remembers as a young boy that in the foyer of the courthouse there was a pull rope to ring the bell. The bell has a hammer mechanism that when it strikes the bell, it rings. There is no center clapper.
Tidwell said the bell is made of a mixture of metals - special alloys of brass, tin and silver.
Rister stated the bell is an inch or two thick.
Imes said the piece on the bottom of the hammer mechanism needs to be tightened because the striker is staying on the bell too long.
Imes talked about the clock and said it was like a huge grandfather clock and the pendulum is still swinging. Many years ago the clock was converted to electricity. He stated that the guts of the clock are still there. The hands of the clock are laying on the floor and the rods that turned the clock are still there. “But who do you get to get up there to fix it? It would be nice if it worked.”
“Someone shared an article published in the ‘Courier Journal’ on Sept. 2, 1953, that a weight on the clock fell two stories. It fell through one story and crashed onto the second floor of the courthouse. It weighed one ton (2,000 pounds). It was a miracle no one was walking by when it happened,” Imes said.
“In another 100 years, that bell is probably not going to be there,” said Imes. “It is eventually going to fall because the foundation around the courthouse is more than 100 years old. At some point, someone has to make a decision to bring it down or eventually it is going to fall, causing a lot of damage to the courthouse and it will probably break or scar the bell.”
Rister and Imes both stated that if they were to be able to move the bell, there is, of course, the danger of it dropping from a crane.
“Anything you do is not guaranteed,” said Imes.
The bell is 33 inches round and 28 inches tall and the windows are 36 inches wide, said Imes.
“You would have to build a scaffold and how do you get it across the roof to the edge?” he asked. “You wonder how they got the bell up there in 1913?”
Rister also talked about the state of the courthouse.
“We have a 109 year old building (built in 1913),” he said. “We have plumbing issues. I cleaned out the basement that used to be the Sheriff’s Office. I knew we had a leak. We had the walls torn out and gutted and found three leaks. One was from a water heater which we fixed. Another was coming through a crack on one side and the other was from a crack on the other side of the room. I talked to the city and they thought it was just ground water, but I wasn’t so sure. I took a water sample to the septic plant and they confirmed what I suspected, it was sewer water. I met with a plumber and they had no idea where the pipes were located. My brother is in Lexington and owns a business called Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR). He came to Murray and used his equipment on the walls. He tried to find where the plumbing was located but the walls are two-feet thick. There are cast iron pipes inside the walls and you are never going to be able to fix them. New pipes would have to be installed.”
Rister also said there is a leak from the main water line. “We are losing 8 to ten gallons of water a night.”
The courthouse has been closed for a few days this week to get rid of the mold and clean up where the basement is leaking. But as Rister said, “This is just one fix. It doesn’t address all the other structural issues.”
Because of lack of funds, repairs and updates to the courthouse have been kicked down the road for many years, but eventually things will need to be addressed.
“The question is, do the taxpayers want to foot the bill to restore the courthouse?” Rister asked. “What do we do with the offices inside the courthouse while this is being done? Do we find a new location for a new courthouse and turn the current one into a museum? We are looking at needing several million dollars. The offices in the courthouse are running out of space.”
“We are ADA compliant under a grandfather clause,” said Rister. “So the courthouse is not truly ADA compatible. Some are afraid to take the elevator because of its age.”
Rister said that there is a possibility of implementing a renovation tax and let the residents vote if they want this or not. They are also looking into the possibility of grants being available for a historical building.
Judge Imes and Deputy Judge Gina Winchester talked a little about Calloway County’s Bicentennial Celebration this year.
“It is a remarkable year for us,” Imes said. “Calloway County is 200 years old, Murray City School System is 150 years old and Murray State University is 100 years old.”
Imes and Winchester said they are working on putting together a Bicentennial Celebration on Nov. 3.
“We are discussing opening a fiscal court meeting at the old courthouse in the city park,” Imes said. “We will commemorate the first day of court in Calloway County. That date is a Thursday before the election on the following Tuesday. I think we can get some of those candidates running for state office to come and speak. We have discussed having a trailer pulled up to the courthouse and let them stand on that to speak. That is similar to how candidates used to campaign many years ago.”
Winchester is urging organizations who are planning events for this year to tie it in with the Bicentennial. Visit calloway2022.com for information on the Bicentennial Celebration and contact Winchester for events that could be added to this website.
“Our Fourth of July Parade and other events will be centered around our Bicentennial,” said Winchester.
The Bicentennial History Book of Calloway County will be available by November and Winchester is very excited about this publication.
“It will be a history of Calloway County,” she said. “It will be something that will preserve our history for many years.” It can be preordered online at calloway2022.com.”
Thinking about the bell, I would certainly hate to see it eventually fall and be destroyed. Either a lot of money needs to be spent to ensure its safety and that of the entire courthouse, or the bell needs to be moved, if possible, so it is preserved. It is such an important piece of history for Calloway County.
If anyone has a crane and would be interested in helping remove the bell, if that decision is made, contact Judge Imes. He said he knows no matter what decision is made, there will be those who are not happy. But he doesn’t want to see anything happen to the bell and he and the magistrates are trying to come up with a way to preserve it and ensure its safety. If anyone has any ideas, again, contact Judge Imes.
