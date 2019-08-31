This will be the first of a two-part series.
There are those who seek adventure and to physically or mentally challenge themselves. To say that Scott Winkler of Murray completed an “adventure” may not adequately describe the challenge that he and his son, Eric, completed this past year.
Scott Winkler is a doctor of physical therapy in Murray. He is no stranger to competing in marathons. In fact, he has been running most of his life and has completed more than one 100-mile marathon.
Scott and his wife Angie have three children, Ashley, Amy and Eric, and they began a family tradition after the college graduation of their oldest daughter, Ashley.
“Angie and Ashley took a mother-daughter trip to Europe after she graduated from college,” said Scott. “We felt like this was the last time we would spend time with our children before they began a full-time job, and probably wouldn’t have as much time to spend with us.”
Angie and Amy, their second daughter, also took the same mother-daughter trip and then it was their son Eric’s time to graduate.
“Eric and I wanted to do something adventurous,” said Scott. “We decided to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the fourth tallest mountain in the world. The top three mountains require a different skill-set. You can’t just show up, but with Kilimanjaro, if you have endurance and no fear of heights, then it is doable.”
Scott planned this trip via the internet and was going on blind faith that all the arrangements worked out.
“We flew to Tanzania, Africa,” he said. “We kept looking on the internet to find an outfitter. There is much you have to do ahead of time. I just did my due diligence, but I had to have faith that someone would be there to meet us.”
Scott said it was a long trip. He worked on a Wednesday and he and Eric drove that night to Cincinnati, Ohio and flew out at 4 a.m. on Thursday. They arrived in Tanzania on Saturday night.
“We began to climb the next morning,” said Scott. “Our bodies had not been in a bed since Tuesday and of course, our time was completely messed up.”
Scott’s group of climbers consisted of five men and four women.
“There was a woman from Canada,” he said. “There was a couple from Liechtenstein who had just married; a man from Australia who lived in Paris, France; a woman from Turkey who also lived in Paris; a guy from India who lived in Dubai; a woman from Norway; and then Eric and me.
“We were very blessed because everyone got along 100 percent. We saw other groups at different times during our climb and that was not always the case. But everyone supported and helped each other. We got to know everyone and we all made fun of each other’s culture.”
Scott said their guide spoke English and the other members of the group spoke multiple languages, but all were fluent in English.
“You have your guides,” Scott said. “And then you have your sherpas who carry most of the supplies and go ahead of the group to set up camp where we would stay each night, and none of them spoke English. One of the guides is a cook and prepared our meals at night and sandwiches and things for us to carry for lunch.
“The water we carried came off of the mountain. They gave us a pill to put in the water to disinfect it. We drank lots of water, which helps fight the altitude sickness. You lose a lot of body moisture as you climb higher.”
According to Scott, altitude sickness is always the biggest problem with anyone climbing this mountain or any other. He said he and Eric certainly felt the altitude changes, but they were fortunate they did not get sick.
Each night, a mess tent was set up and the group would get together to eat dinner and breakfast.
“You would get as much food as you thought you would need for the day that morning,” said Scott. “And we would carry as much water as we thought we would need for the day also.”
According to Scott, the backpacks weighed approximately 20 pounds.
“You didn’t take anything you didn’t need,” he said. “Mostly it was clothes, rain gear and a special pair of sunglasses because the wind can get horrendous and you need the glasses to protect your eyes from the lava rock that is blowing around. But honestly, we never had any bad wind.”
Scott said the campsites were not necessarily on a level ground, but they did have a tent and a sleeping bag.
“One night, our tent only had about a 2-foot clearance until you were at the edge of a cliff. The tent was at a slope and our feet would slide down until they touched the end of the tent. We had to be very careful when getting out of the tent. But the view was absolutely beautiful at night.”
The guides would wake everyone in the mornings, Scott said, and brief them on what they would do that day. Some days the group climbed further than other days.
“Some days, we would go up the mountain and then come down another 1,000 feet to acclimate our bodies to the altitude change,” he said. “The summit is at 19,600 feet.”
Scott said the only way to prepare for the altitude is to let your body become acclimated and drink lots of water.
“Unless you live in a high-altitude area, you have to try to become used to it,” said Scott. “Even some of the guides said there are times when the altitude bothered them. Your body goes through a lot of changes.”
He said each day was different and some were more strenuous than others and involved more climbing.
“It is not just climbing straight up the mountain,” he said. “You might go up and then way down. You might cross a ravine to get to where you need to be.”
Scott said they traveled through every temperate zone.
“We started in a rain forest,” he said. “We were close to the Serengeti. The second day, we were above the clouds. It looks like you could just walk on the clouds, and then as we climbed higher, we were, of course, above the clouds and there was absolutely no light at night. But the sky was brilliant and stars like I have never seen before.”
Scott said every night he would tell himself he was going to sit outside for a while and take in the stars, but it was so cold that he had to get inside after a few seconds.
“It got really cold at night,” he said. “We slept wearing all of our clothes and a sleeping bag made for cold temperatures. The further up we went, the colder it became.”
Scott said sometimes they were climbing on a trail, and then they might be walking on lava rocks.
“It was desolate,” he said. “We had poles to use because you had to use them at times, but at other times you did not need them.”
He said, for the most part, the group stayed together.
“Sometimes you can get a little separated, but other times you are in a conversation with someone in your group. In the evenings before we bedded down for the night, we would also have conversations, so we got to know our group pretty well.”
