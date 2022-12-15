MURRAY - The Dr. Jo Robertson Early Childhood Education Scholarship was established as an endowment by gifts to the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. (MSU Foundation) from family and friends of Dr. Jo Robertson as a way to memorialize her loving spirit and to assist students at Murray State University in obtaining an education to prepare them for a career in the field of early childhood education.
“With assistance from friends, the endowment for the Dr. Jo Robertson Early Childhood Education Scholarship was created to spark the passion in a student(s) that Dr. Jo exhibited during her entire career, especially at Murray State,” said the Roberston family.
Robertson was a true educator with a passion for children and education. She was a professor at Murray State University in the College of Education and Human Services where she served as chair for the department of early childhood and elementary education for many years. She believed in education and had earned three degrees herself including a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, as well as a doctorate degree.
“Dr. Jo Robertson was the most passionate and compassionate individual that I have worked with in the field of Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education,” said Dr. David Whaley, dean and professor of the College of Education and Human Services. “She had an enormous vision for this program which served this college well as a department chair. Yet, she was the gentlest person around very young children. Her kindness and affection for young children were irrefutable. Dr. Jo Robertson was indeed a giant in the field of Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education.”
Those that worked with Robertson respected her ideas and ability to stand strong for the needs of her department and students. She also never gave up on ideas that she knew would be an asset to the recruitment and retention of students. Her husband was a professor in the Hutson School of Agriculture and they hosted a Back to School Picnic each year. Jo knew that the College of Education and Human Services could benefit from a similar event and it has now become a standing tradition for the college each fall semester.
“The Early Childhood and Elementary Education department is extremely appreciative of the generosity of Dr. Jo Robertson’s family and friends, who have so graciously donated to the advancement of teacher preparation by dedicating this scholarship to aspiring educators,” said Dr. Stephanie Sullivan, Interim Department chair of Early Childhood and Elementary Education. “With this endowment, her legacy can continue to have a positive impact on our future educators.”
In accordance with university policy, recipients shall apply through the current scholarship application portal to be eligible for the scholarship. Eligible recipients must be a full time or part time status, junior or senior level early childhood education student or a student in its successor program at Murray State.
“Dr. Jo Robertson advocated for the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program (IECE) at Murray State and educated early childhood educators who were equipped with interdisciplinary knowledge, understanding, skills, values and dispositions to work with children with and without disabilities,” said Dr. Mi-Hwa Park, professor in the IECE Department “I believe the IECE program at MSU resulted from her passion and dedication.”
For more information on the Dr. Jo Robertson Early Childhood Education Scholarship contact Melanie Brooks, director of Development for the College of Education and Human Services, at mbrooks3@murraystate.edu.
For more information on the College of Education and Human Services at Murray State University, visit murraystate.edu/coehs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.