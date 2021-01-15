The following is the text of an address given by the late James L. Johnson, executive secretary of the Murray Chamber of Commerce, presented May 18, 1961, in Louisville, to the annual convention of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association (KBA). Following the address, Charles Shuffet, representing the KBA, presented a plaque that officially recognized Nathan B. Stubblefield as the inventor of radio broadcast.
This information was provided by Bill Kopperud.
“Hello Rainey…Hello Rainey.” These four words, highly insignificant in themselves, were the gateway that opened a fabulous new industry in the late 19th and early 20th century. These were the first words ever broadcast by radio. These four words put you people in business.
When we think of today’s marvels of scientific discovery, it is imperative that we think of highly trained research technicians working as a tightly-knit, well-planned organization. We see on the one hand rack-after-rack of scientific apparatus…on the other hand, the latest journals of technical information.
It is only natural that we tend to think of the invention of radio in the same light, but Nathan B. Stubblefield had none of these, yet he was all of them. He discovered what has probably become one of our most important scientific achievements, yet he learned not to care. He had an opportunity to gain vast wealth and worldwide recognition, but he died of starvation. He loved his family, but he lost them. He loved life, but he selfishly destroyed it. His mind was one of the world’s greatest and it destroyed him.
This paragraph, a missile of utter confusion and frustration, literally depicts the life of Nathan B. Stubblefield. This confusion and frustration did not end with his death, but has plagued researchers since 1902 who have tried to piece together and verify the evidence that would rightly accord the honor due “The Father of Radio Broadcast.” Nathan B. Stubblefield did more to muddle the clouded picture than anyone else. In bitterness and hopelessness, he methodically destroyed hundreds of prototypes that he had spent a miserable lifetime building. Basic radio broadcast equipment, literally worth millions, were stolen from him by ruthless promoters.
Perhaps Nathan B. Stubblefield himself realized better than anyone just how deeply embittered he had made himself, because he expressed himself eloquently in poems and prose, just a scant few years before he became embroiled in a bitter, world-wide scientific explosion. His expressions were so skillfully written that they bear out the claim of friends that Nathan was born a hundred years too soon.
Nathan B. Stubblefield was born in the summer of 1859, the son of William Jefferson and Victoria Bowman Stubblefield. Nathan attended the schools of Calloway County, and there his formal education ended. In his early youth, he became enraptured with electrical experiments that were interrupted just long enough for him to take a wife.
Several children were born, four of whom still live, and Nathan educated all of them himself. In spite of their constant exposure to electrical apparatus, only Bernard showed an interest in science. He became his father’s chief, and only assistant, while just a child. Only Bernard was ever allowed to see the complete experimental equipment.
Early in life, Nathan acquired a reputation for being ‘peculiar,’ a tag he carried with him to his grave. Even as a boy, he had few close friends…perhaps only Duncan Holt could be called his friend. Duncan was a constant companion because they both loved science and electricity. They spent hour-after-hour in the office of the “Calloway Times,” edited by W.O. Wear. It wasn’t that they thought so much of Mr. Wear, rather it was the only place they could find copies of the “Scientific American,” the best technical magazine of the time.
Both Nathan and Duncan became obsessed with the experiments of Nikola Telsa, who was trying to send electrical impulses through Piles Peak. Telsa had carried on extensive inquiry into the alternating current theory. The year was 1880, and Rudolph Hertz had already proved a startling fact. Hertz proved that electromagnetic waves, in transverse nature of vibrations, and that their susceptibility to reflection and polarization are in complete correspondence with waves of light and heat. Previously in 1864, Clerk Maxwell had figured out mathematically that electromagnetic waves did exist.
Nathan studied these theories religiously, and became thoroughly familiar with the Hertzian Wave. At the time, Nathan B. Stubblefield was 20 years old and Marconi was a six-year old child who was bouncing around his father’s Italian Villa in rompers.
Just two years later, in 1882, Nathan B. Stubblefield demonstrated to a Murray audience that the earth current of electricity could and would drive a compass needle wild, even though the compass and the electromagnetic generator were several yards apart. The experiment was a complete success, but did not impress the crowd. Mad, Nathan made up his mind to show them something that would make them sit up and take notice. His theory was that those same currents could carry the sound of the human voice and music - not only through the earth, but through the air as well.
At this time, Marconi was eight-years-old.
Nathan knew that he could make the machine to drive the sound through the air, but he didn’t know how to build a machine to interpret and receive the signal. The problems involved were tremendous, the cost of materials was out of his reach, but he knew that somehow, he would find the answer if he tried hard enough. Searching for money, he realized that Murray had no telephone and he knew that Alexander Graham Bell had a patent on his phone, so he set about to build one of his own. It was a simple device, not handsome, but truly amazing. Nathan B. Stubblefield had built a telephone that worked without wires. This was the first radio in existence, but Nate did not realize or grasp the significance of his achievement.
Marconi was 10 and still in Italy.
Nathan B. Stubblefield patented his vibrating telephone on Feb. 21, 1888. Marconi was 14 at the time. Through the next four years, Stubblefield would be engaged in telephone building and installation. Letters in my possession attest to the fact that the Stubblefield telephone was far superior to the Bell invention.
In 1892, Nathan visited one of his few trusted friends, Rainey T. Wells, general attorney for Woodmen of the World. He asked Dr. Wells to visit him at his home and Dr. Wells did. Little did he know that he had been selected to hear the first true radio voice broadcast in history. Affidavits made by Dr. Wells in 1892 tell of his participation in the experiment and of its complete success, as far as he could tell. He was astounded, and immediately begged Stubblefield to patent his work, but Stubblefield steadfastly refused. He said it was far from perfect and he wanted perfection. It was to be 15 long years before Dr. Wells and an eminent patent attorney, Conn Linn, were able to persuade him that he should seek patent protection.
His experiment of 1892 soon leaked to the world of science, and a host of investors, promoters, swindlers and scientists began to beat a path to his door. They were met at the garden by Stubblefield and his shotgun. Offers from $50,000 to a half-a-million dollars were made for a part interest in the invention, but he refused all offers. For years, he had worked with absolutely no help from anyone at all. He figured he had come this far alone, and would continue the same way.
In January of 1901, the Wireless Telephone Company of America was formed upon the basis of Stubblefield’s invention of the electric battery, patented March 8, 1898, and upon his wireless telephone before the radio patent was applied for.
In January of 1902, Stubblefield made his first public demonstration of his invention. This time newspapers were on hand for the event, and the St. Louis Post Dispatch scored a tremendous scoop with their full front page coverage of the event. This newspaper, as well as several thousand people, saw and heard a convincing demonstration. Never again was he to be doubted. The world called for other demonstrations of this new world of magic, and Stubblefield obliged with demonstrations in Washington, New York and Philadelphia. Still the patent had not been applied for.
During these demonstrations, the Wireless Telephone Company of America persuaded Stubblefield to join their ranks in the promotion of his invention. He was reluctant, but he needed money to pursue and perfect radio broadcast. And now for the first time, I can reveal that Nathan B. Stubblefield traded all his interests, all his secrets, all his equipment, for 500,000 shares of stock in this company. A company that had been formed upon his ideas, and had nothing except the price of their stationary invested. On May 14, 1903, Stubblefield discovered that his 500,000 shares of stock in a worthless company had been juggled so that the books read his shares as being 50,000. He protested and rather than let the information be revealed to the public, the company called it a typographical error and issued him a certificate for the original amount which an official of the company, Gerald M. Fennell, allegedly stole from Stubblefield. Of course, the inventor protested vigorously, but he never regained his stock in the company, a stock that was worthless in any case.
Stubblefield returned to New York to try to unravel the mystery that surrounded this company. It didn’t take long. And now, I would like to read you a letter written by Nathan B. Stubblefield on June 19, 1902. This is the first time that the family has allowed the use of this material.
The letter was addressed to Mr. Turner, Secretary of The Wireless Telephone Company of America, Stevens House, New York, New York.
Dear Sir:
Mr. Gerald M. Fennell, the promoter of our company, has letters from me of which you have a copy. He has answered some, cleverly evading and practicing fraud or deception as usual, and there remains nothing for me to do but go home. I regret very much that such has been the ending, and regret very much that my name is connected in any way with this concern. I shall take immediate steps when I reach home to turn on the lights that the public may not be swindled by this fellow as I have been. It becomes my duty (as I am one of the directors) to see that this be a fair, legitimate business or I am party to the fraud that may be committed. I very respectfully decline having a thing to do with the business until it is in every way, put on an honorable basis and put in the hands of men who will conduct it the same.
The letter referred to is of June 17, 1902, and is in its nature, a complaint against the aforesaid promoters, and should be seen by every member of the company. If you sir, depend upon this man Fennel to put the matter before the company, they will never know the facts as I have presented them. I therefore ask that you provide each of them with a copy of same, that they may have a chance to adjust this matter, after which time, should they fail to act, then it remains to be clearly seen that they are parties to the swindle of me out of my inventions, and the defrauding of the public. I shall notify each and all of them that you have such documents in your possession.
To comply with my duty, since I have signed over everything that I have to this concern, I do today, with Mr. Wally Hood, your fellow associate clerk as witness, turn over to you all the property in my possession belonging to the company and depart for my Kentucky home with a feeling of gratitude for some New York people, who with me, have watched the steps of this man Fennel through many hours of uneasiness to me.
Signed: Nathan B. Stubblefield
Please note that still this invention had not been patented. Finally on April 12, 1907, Stubblefield applied for a patent and was granted patent number 887357 on May 12, 1908. The same year, Canada granted a patent for a radio to Nathan B. Stubblefield. Obviously, the patents were too late because Collins Radio Company of Canada sold 75% of their rights to a process similar to Stubblefield’s to Wireless Telephone Company of America for $7.5 million. The company said the inventions were along the same lines.
In 1908, Stubblefield returned to his Calloway County home, which he had lost to creditors. He built himself a shack of logs, corn stalks and a dirt floor. There for 20 years he brooded, silent and completely disillusioned. He refused to see or talk with anyone, he refused financial assistance or sympathy.
On March 28, 1928, he was found dead in his shack, with only his half-starved cat for company. He obviously had died of starvation on March 25, and his beloved cat had mutilated his eyes in search of water. Even in his death, his dearest friend had turned against him.
The burial of Nathan B. Stubblefield did not settle the controversy that was aroused about this man. Researchers know that Nathan B. Stubblefield was truly a genius, but he himself made it extremely difficult to prove.
In a minute or so that I have remaining, let’s briefly review the accomplishments of Nathan B. Stubblefield:
• He invented and built his first vibrating telephone in 1882, patented in 1888.
• He patented the electric storage battery, the basis of all his inventions on March 8, 1898.
• Rainey T. Wells heard the world’s first broadcast early in 1892 in a private demonstration.
• In 1890, he demonstrated the Stubblefield Telegraph System, a system that allowed you to dial the letter you wished to be sent. This is still not in existence today.
• On Jan. 1, 1902, he demonstrated broadcast to Murray and the newspapers.
• On March 20, 1902, the first ship to shore transmission was made from the steamer Bartholdi to Stubblefield on the banks of the Potomac River.
• On May 30, 1902, a group of the world’s leading scientists saw a public demonstration of the broadcast system at Belmont Park in Philadelphia.
• On April 12, 1907, Stubblefield applied for patents and was granted patent number 887357 on May 12, 1908 for the wireless telephone.
• On March 25, 1928, Stubblefield died of starvation.
In 1930, the New York Supreme Court ruled that the heirs of Stubblefield had proved every detail in their claim for patent rights, but the statute of limitations made their claims void as to royalties.
On March 28, 1930, the grateful citizens of Murray erected a monument to Stubblefield on the campus of Murray State College. This was the full price the world paid for radio.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
