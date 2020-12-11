Those of us who have lived in Murray and Calloway County for most of our lives understand how special Murray can be. And most of those who have only lived here a few years also have been witness to the many appeals of living in this community.
One event this past week should solidify any doubts one might have as to how special this community can be and it is that way because of the people who live here.
I have followed the Calloway County Collective Facebook page since its inception when the coronavirus first began. Mary Scott Buck knew the needs were going to be great and she decided to try to help. In most instances, it only takes one person to get an idea started and then others join in, and that is what happened with the Calloway County Collective group, just as it did with Debbie Smith and establishing Soup for the Soul.
The group first began by offering face masks, disinfectant (when it was so hard to find) and other merchandise like thermometers which they sold to raise funds (mostly just covering their costs). They also began to help those needing food and clothing and eventually they needed a building and the Head Start office was offered. Then more and more requests began coming in - mainly from those who found themselves out of work, little or no unemployment coming in and facing rent and utility payments. This group is also a good place to offer free furniture, clothing, mattresses, etc., to those who need these things.
Once school began, Head Start needed their office space and the Murray Housing Authority offered a building and the group moved to Ash Street.
One day, Mary was introduced to a homeless man named Tommy. Tommy was living on the banks of the creek near the retaining wall by Huck’s on the northside of Murray. Sadly, last week Tommy passed away.
“He had called me and he sounded awful,” Mary said. “I told him he needed to be at the hospital, and he finally agreed. Sandy Page picked him up and dropped him off at the hospital and she took No No, his dog, home with her. The next day the doctor called to tell me he had passed. He had left my phone number as his contact person. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 the week before and had spent a few days in the hospital, but the doctor doesn’t believe that is what took his life. He seemed fine that morning and they found him dead when they went to check on him. At least he wasn’t struggling and in pain.”
Mary said Tommy had been homeless for many years and arrived in Murray several few months ago from Benton.
“He was told he would probably have a better chance at finding a job in Murray, so he hitched a ride and he and No No came to Murray,” Mary said.
Tommy preferred living outside and being on his own, Mary said. Someone in Murray gave him a camper to live in, but after a week, he just didn’t feel comfortable and said he would rather be outside.
Mary checked on him quite often, along with many others in this community who wanted to be sure he and No No were fed.
“He had an alcohol addiction, but once I found out about his life, it helped me to understand how he had become the way he was.”
Mary said Tommy was originally from Texas. He had been married two times and has three daughters. He was mostly estranged from his family, but he did occasionally talk to a sister and to his mother. He was the first born of three sons, and he lost both of his brothers. One was killed by a serial killer at the age of 17 and Mary said the killer wrote a book while in prison. Making this event even more horrific was that, for some time, the police accused Tommy of killing his own brother. The second brother was killed in a standoff which made national news. Both of these were very tragic losses to the family.
“This makes the third son his mother has lost,” said Mary.
But during Tommy’s stay in Murray, Mary, through the Calloway County Collective Facebook page, had made the thousands of members of this group aware of Tommy and many times he could be found at Huck’s or Cracker Barrel. Many would stop and bring him or No No food, money, clothes, or just sit and visit with him.
“He was a funny man and he was no threat to anyone,” Mary said. “He had an alcohol addiction problem and I and others offered to get him into a rehab facility, but he had no desire to do that. I discouraged people from giving him too much money, but he did have a pre-paid cell phone which he kept up with and that is how he would contact me.”
Tommy had lived more than 30 years on the street and that was what he preferred. Mary said, “He lived the true ‘bum’ lifestyle.
“He had some mental issues after such a traumatic family life and he was just the way he was. As much as I tried to help him, I finally came to realize he was happy living the way he was with No No. He always made sure his dog was well taken care of. He would feed him before he would feed himself.”
Mary said Tommy had No No from the time he was a puppy. A friend of his had given him to Tommy and he took his dog with him everywhere he went. Tommy and No No became quite well known among many in our community.
Sadly, Tommy was never able to work, but he stayed in Murray because of how kind and thoughtful people were. He was very well known at Huck’s and in fact, Mary has left a journal where people can sign it and share stories of Tommy and this will be sent to his mother.
In the summer, Mary shared on the Facebook page that she had taken Tommy to get a haircut and a new ID. His ID card had expired and she hoped that with a current one, it would allow him to get into a shelter in Paducah or HOPE Calloway might help, but Tommy wanted none of that.
“He did reach out to his mother at that time to send his birth certificate,” said Mary. “His expired ID was from another state and so he had to have his birth certificate to receive a new one in Kentucky, which he did.”
Mary even put him up in a hotel room a few times, but again, he just didn’t feel comfortable and preferred living outside.
When the weather started to turn cold, people were bringing Tommy blankets and quilts to help him stay warm.
“For instance,” said Mary, “Michael Stubblefield gave him a down-filled Lands End coat. This is just an example of how caring this community was toward Tommy.”
When Mary received the call of Tommy’s death, she started trying to find his family.
“The coroner called me and it seemed I was the one responsible for him. I started searching Facebook and came across a Betty McDonald who lived in Texas,” Mary said. “McDonald was Tommy’s last name and I took a chance and called her. She was one of Tommy’s sisters and she got in touch with his mother and his mother then called me.
Mary shared with his family the Facebook page where there were pictures of Tommy and No No and his mother sent this message - “I’m Tommy’s mama and I loved him more than life and so does the rest of the family. I am so grateful for all of you in Murray who loved and cared for him too. His name was Tommy Wayne McDonald Jr. As a kid growing up with three siblings, he was the one with all the wit. I will always have the same feeling you have, every human deserves love. Tommy, at one point in his life, was so proud I worked in prison ministry. He said to me, “Mama, they need help in there.” But he wouldn’t let me help him. Pride? I’m not sure, but my baby boy is safe now. Thank you for caring for him.”
Mary set up a Facebook fundraiser to use for Tommy’s cremation and to bring his family here where a memorial service was held this past Sunday at the Murray-Calloway County Park. More than $2,000 was raised in just a few days and Tommy’s mother, sister and a niece came to Murray.
“His family is not immune to financial struggles many are facing,” said Mary. “I wanted them to be able to come and they wanted to meet all those who had helped Tommy.”
Mary said they didn’t use all the funds raised and she offered it to Tommy’s mother, but she refused. She told Mary to keep it in the Calloway County Collective group to help others and give some to the Second Chance Rescue for taking care of No No. They didn’t take No No with them when they left. They felt he would be better off with someone who would adopt him here and he was being so well taken care of.
After the memorial on Sunday, Tommy’s mother posted this message on the group’s Facebook page - “We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity, and for all those who donated to cover the cost of his cremation and traveling expenses for us to be able to bring him home. We trust in Jesus and know that He is always working for our good and is always with us. You never know when an Angel is sitting right beside you, and we did our best to love you, did our best to guide you, but in the end you turned and left us on a winter’s day and we learned the hard way…that only Jesus can save.”
One of Tommy’s daughters also reached out and posted a message to the group. “I just want to thank you for all that you did for my father, Tommy. I have been reading this page, seeing the outpouring of kindness and respect for a man who has not known much of that in his life. Needless to say, I have been crying my eyes out to see this. I haven’t been in contact with him for many years, he was a very troubled man and, unfortunately, did not know how to be a Dad. But I loved him in my way. You are a true angel to have given him so much love and time. It’s a cruel world and I’m sure your gentle heart gave him hope. Thank you, thank you so much for making sure his last days were not alone.”
The heart of this community gave a homeless man compassion, consideration and help. He was made to feel like people cared for him and I am sure this is why he continued to stay in Murray.
For me, this is such a tragic story that someone would choose to live this lifestyle. Anytime I have seen someone in a similar situation, I always think to myself that this is someone’s son, brother, or father and how hurtful it must be for their family.
Murray will always hold a special place in the heart of Tommy’s family.
In talking with Mary, I would also like to share the constant struggles she is dealing with in trying to help so many who are facing the loss of electricity, etc. I have seen many posts on their Facebook page, asking for help or directions to seek help. But Mary says so many time she receives a private message or text from those who have never had to ask for help before and are embarrassed to do so on social media.
Mary is working on getting 501c3 certification for the Calloway County Collective, but right now she receives donations in her name so that she can arrange payments to the electric companies, landlords, and others.
“There are agencies out there who are trying to help those who need rent or utility money, but some of them are so backed up that it takes weeks for them to respond,” said Mary. “Most of the time, these people don’t have weeks to wait for help. I know the people at the utility companies very well because I speak to them, sometimes several times a day. I will call and put some money on their account so they can continue to have electricity and heat.”
Mary said it is not just helping with the above, but just a week ago, she had a woman post about needing a mattress because she and her child were sleeping on an air mattress.
“It just so happened that the very next day someone posted in the group about having a mattress available to give to someone and so I connected the two and made arrangements to have the mattress taken to the woman. When we got to her residence, the only two pieces of furniture (if you can call it that) was two air mattresses. We left the mattress and I reached out and we found another mattress for her child and then others bought bedding for them. We have also managed to find a few pieces of furniture for them.”
Is it hard to believe that there are many who don’t have a bed to sleep in. I was just contacted by Julie Morris who is the director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and she informed me they have provided 500 beds for residents of Calloway County in the two years they have been in existence. That alone should tell you that there are hundreds in our community who have no bed to sleep in. I think most of us live in our own “bubble” and we don’t know the hardships that are going on with so many right now. If you are on Facebook and join the Calloway County Collective page, you will see first hand, all those who are needing assistance within our county.
I urge you, if at all possible, make a donation to the Calloway County Collective page because Mary and other volunteers are taking care of needs each and every day. Checks may be sent to Calloway County Collective, 203 Ash St., Murray, KY and made payable to Mary Buck until she is able to set up a nonprofit status. Also, online donations may be sent through Venmo@CALLOWAYCOUNTYCOLLECTIVEFUND, or through PayPal at MARY BUCK@YAHOO.COM.
Other organizations I have mentioned before such a Need Line, HOPE Calloway and the United Way are also assisting those who are in need of help with food, utilities and rent.
The needs are only going to become worse as winter continues, along with this virus which keeps many from working. So many in this community are just a paycheck or two away from being in this same situation, and if our state shuts down completely because of the spread of this virus, there were many more thousands who are going to desperately need assistance. Please do what you can.
