Woody resigned his commission in the U.S. Army when they reduced the forces after Vietnam. He accepted a job at Westinghouse in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and became involved with the National Guard there.
The Herndons left Fort Knox and bought their first house in the suburb of Penn Hills. Donna began working as an admission representative with the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
“The bus literally stopped right in front of our house,” said Donna. “I took the bus to and from work every day and got to know a lot of my neighbors and others on that daily trip. The kids were in school by this time and the school was within walking distance of our house.”
Through getting to know her neighbors and others in the Penn Hills community, Donna learned there was a citizens group that was trying to expose the corruption in the government of Penn Hills.
“The local government was controlled by the Mafia,” said Donna. “It was pretty scary times and I ended up being a kind of ‘mole’ for the group because no one knew me. Woody told me I was going to end up with a concrete block around my neck in the river.”
Donna said the group managed to initiate a recall election and threw the corrupt officials out of office.
“This was our first house and I didn’t want my children growing up in this kind of environment,” she said.
Donna said even though Woody was using his master’s degree at his job, he was not happy sitting at a desk. He was offered a job flying a helicopter for Donna’s cousin’s husband, Chuck Hoke, in Murray and decided that was what he would rather be doing. Hoke owned a coal mining company in Beaver Dam, but lived in Murray and commuted to and from his company each day via a helicopter.
Donna was hired to work for Project COPE with the Calloway County School System. This program was to help reduce general court appearances of students.
“We had a 71 percent reduction in general court appearances the first year after I began the job,” said Donna. “The program received two commendations from the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Kentucky Crime Commission during the three-year period I was employed.”
Donna ended up serving on the Kentucky Juvenile Justice Commission for several years. She also served alongside Mitch McConnell before he was elected in 1984 to the U.S. Senate, and they worked on legislation to address missing and exploited children and develop legislation to protect them.
“We did get quite a bit done,” she said “We had some new laws passed because in the late 1970s, there were not a lot of laws to protect children.”
Donna’s daughter, Melissa, was ready to begin high school and because of Donna’s involvement with the students while working for Project COPE, she decided she didn’t want to stay in that position once Melissa was at the high school.
Donna was an active member of the Murray State University Alumni Association and had been elected vice president of the organization.
“There was quite a bit of conflict going on at Murray State during this time,” said Donna. “The alumni director’s position became available and I was encouraged to apply. I was interested because I felt like it was time for me to leave Project COPE.”
Dr. Constantine “Dino” Curris was president of Murray State University at this time and Donna saw how the alumni association had been very neglected.
“I was called for an interview with Dr. Curris,” said Donna. “I immediately told him that if he wanted someone in this position to go to bat for him, then I probably wasn’t the person for the job. I told him I wanted assurances that I would be left to do this job and do it correctly. He just looked at me for a few minutes and then told me to sit down and talk. I also had to talk with the MSU Alumni Association Executive Committee. They approved me and Dr. Curris offered me the job.”
Donna said it was an interesting job and she was getting paid to stay in touch with people, so she loved that. Dr. Curris was very supportive of the things she wanted to do and right away, she began to start new alumni chapters.
Donna stayed as the director of alumni affairs for 11 years and in those years, she was a very busy woman, starting new programs and expanding the reach of the association through her love for Murray State. Donna said she received her fundraising training when she took this position.
“There was a program called the Century Club, which was formed to present scholarships from the alumni association to incoming Murray State students,” she said. “The scholarships had been awarded, but there had been no fundraising to replenish the funds, so I was thrown into the fire right away to raise money for this program.”
One of the programs Donna initiated during her tenure was the student ambassador program.
“Lynn Richard and I began this program and I would take student ambassadors to alumni events.”
Another huge event that Donna had a hand in creating is what is now known as Tent City, which takes place during Murray State University’s Homecoming.
“The alumni association had always sponsored a banquet prior to the homecoming football game and it was not a family-friendly event,” said Donna. “It was an expensive lunch which was held at the Curris Center Ballroom. But it was tradition and I knew I had to be very careful. I knew we were not connecting with our younger alumni and we were not encouraging them to return for homecoming.”
“I wanted to do something which brought people closer to the stadium and would have a broad appeal,” said Donna. “I had alumni members who fought this idea because we were breaking tradition and it was harder for the older alumni to attend, but I had a majority who felt we ought to do this and in 1985, I believe, we held the first Tent City on the hill by Stewart Stadium.”
Donna said the first year, there were not as many older alumni in attendance, but there was a good turnout.
“It was two years before we were able to get the Greek organizations to buy into this completely,” said Donna. “It is called Tent City because the first time we were setting it up, someone asked me where I had been and I told them ‘Tent City,’ and it has remained that to this day.”
Donna said it makes her very happy to see how it has grown and loves that it is now situated right next to the stadium.
“The late (vice president of institutional advancement) Jimmy Carter called me the mayor of Tent City,” said Donna.
Donna said she had many memorable occasions as alumni director, but one of the highlights was when Murray State was playing Notre Dame in basketball and Donna reached out to Bob Burton for his help in setting up a watch party for the game in New York City.
“We were trying to get alumni together for a watch party in New York,” said Donna. “I decided to reach out to Bob Burton who had played football for Murray State and graduated a few years before I did. I called his office and asked to speak to him. His secretary was very protective and I told her to tell him it was Donna Grogan Herndon calling and in a few seconds, he was on the phone. It seemed no one had been in touch with him since he left Murray State and he was thrilled I had reached out to him. He remembered that I worked at the campus post office when we were in school.”
Bob was president of ABC Publishing in New York City and he told Donna he would be thrilled to get an alumni group together. He told her he would pay for her expenses and fly her to New York. So Lynn Richard and Donna set out for New York City and took two student ambassadors with them.
“I remember getting off the plane and wondering what we were supposed to do,” said Donna. “Lynn told me he had seen a man standing with a sign that said “Herndon” and we went back to find him. Bob had a limousine for us and they dropped the students off at a university campus and delivered Lynn and me to the Plaza Hotel. Lynn was put in a suite on the 18th floor and Bob had arranged the penthouse suite for me – it was the whole floor! I was blown away. The dining room seated about 40 people and here I am, someone who has never been to the city. Lynn and I took a lot of pictures.”
Donna said the hotel employees must have thought they were special.
“I went out one morning just to look around and when I returned to the hotel, the concierge said ‘Oh, Mrs. Herndon, I was so concerned that we couldn’t find you. John Mack Carter has been trying to get in touch with you.”
Donna said at that time she didn’t realize what a big deal John Mack was in New York City. Donna did get in touch with him and they were able to visit.
Donna said Bob had arranged for Lynn and her to see a Broadway play.
“The theater was not far from our hotel and felt we could leave from the hotel about 15 minutes before the show started,” said Donna. “We went to the front of the hotel and there were probably 100 or more people waiting for a cab, and I told Lynn I thought we were in trouble. The doorman came over and asked if we had tickets for a show and I told him we did. He said he would send the hotel limo around to pick us up. And sure enough, the limo pulls up and Lynn and I were laughing because you could tell people were wondering who in the world we were!”
Donna said it was an incredible trip and Bob went on to fund two Murray State scholarships – one in business and one in journalism. He and his wife also funded the Hall of Champions, which is located in the CFSB Center.
Another idea Donna implemented as alumni director was the Golden Horseshoe Award.
“We had an Outstanding Alumni Award we presented each year, but we didn’t have an award to honor those who were constantly supporting the university and the alumni association and recognizing the service they did for others,” she said.
A few years ago, Donna was surprised by being presented with this award.
“My brother’s 50th MSU class reunion was taking place and I asked if I could also attend since I knew so many of his classmates,” said Donna. “Little did I know they intended to honor me with the Golden Horseshoe Award that night. I guess I would have been suspicious if they had tried to invite me to attend, so I made it easy for them.”
Another program brought about by Donna was the implementation of the “Golden 100,” which was to honor the top 100 high school students in the state of Kentucky.
“I felt Murray State could take leadership in the role to fill the void of not recognizing academic achievements,” said Donna. “There were many awards that recognized outstanding high school athletes. It took a lot of work to get the word out about this program and to get students to apply. We worked hard, but we got this program up and running and it was very successful.”
Donna said the program was successful for several years, and then a group was formed to start the Governor’s Scholars program.
“The wife of Leonard Press with KET was the one who was put in charge of establishing this program and she came to me to ask questions about how we started our program,” Donna said. “Once the Governor’s Scholars program started, there was no need for the Golden 100 program.”
Donna also served as alumni director under MSU President Kayla Stroup and was president of the staff congress for several terms.
“We organized a statewide group to lobby for legislation to establish a staff regent,” said Donna. “There was a big difference between faculty and staff, and the staff had no voice.”
Donna said there was a board of regents meeting in Louisville that was held in conjunction with a ballgame and she went to represent the staff congress. Dr. Stroup was presenting an idea of eliminating insurance coverage for employees’ families.
“The chairman asked if there were any comments and I jumped up and asked if I could speak,” said Donna. “Dr. Stroup looked at me as if she could nail me to the door. I pointed out that during Dr. Sparks’ administration, that instead of receiving pay raises, employees had chosen to have insurance coverage for their families and that was part of their compensation that had carried forward. I also commented that for an educational institution, we had done a poor job of educating our employees – both faculty and staff – on how the insurance system worked. I asked that the board give us some months to educate our employees and see if we could reduce costs. Melvin Henley was the faculty representative on the board and he supported my idea and made a motion to implement this idea for six months.”
Donna said they had a huge reduction in costs and this allowed the insurance program to continue as it was for several years.
Donna was instrumental in establishing the Student Alumni Association (SAA) at Murray State and during one of the annual alumni banquets, the SAA surprised her when it was announced that a scholarship had been established in her name. The Donna Herndon Scholarship is still being given to a student who has been enrolled at MSU for at least one semester.
