Sharing more from Ruth Cole’s book, “Memories, Stories, Places,” 2008.
Dr. Ben Butler Keys (pronounced Kays) and Dr. Edward Brent Houston’s influence helped establish hospital care in Calloway County and their descendants continue to be concerned with health care.
Dr. Keys was born Jan. 3, 1880, the son of John and Ella Peter Keys, near Almo. His father was active in the political life of the county and western Kentucky. Dr. Ben grew up on a farm and attended the schools of the county including high school in Murray. He taught school for three years in Calloway County, after which he accepted a position as a cashier at Citizens Bank of Murray. He remained in that position for two years and resigned to study medicine. He entered the medical department of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated in 1908. After graduation, he established a medical practice in Murray. He was associated with Dr. Will Mason in the Murray Surgical Hospital from 1910-1914. On March 3, 1911, he married Polly Cummins Graves.
Dr. Edward Brent Houston was born near Cherry in Kentucky on Feb. 27, 1881, the son of John and Sallie Outland Houston. His mother died when he was five and his father married again. His stepmother, Saloma Outland, was a great influence in the development of his good character. He attended school at Cherry and Stone Elementary schools and the Calloway Normal School at Kirksey. He taught school at Edge Hill, Kirksey and Hazel. Schools were only six months at that time, so he spent his summers assisting his father on the farm.
In 1902, he graduated from Western State Normal School in Bowling Green. After graduation, he entered medical school at the University of Louisville where he graduated in 1907. On Dec. 23, 1903, Dr. Houston married Jessie Crawford. The couple had two sons, Dr. Hugh Leavell Houston, born April 4, 1908, and Dr. Hal Edward Houston, born Sept. 26, 1911. Dr. Houston practiced for two years at Cherry and then moved to Hazel. He practiced there until he came to Murray in 1910 to form a partnership with Dr. Ben B. Keys.
Both men had family members that greatly influenced the Murray community. The Keys family lived on West Main Street in what, at that time, was called the College Addition. The city limits ended at 12th Street.
Dr. Keys had two brothers and four sisters. The sister most well known to many Murray State students was Alice Keys. She had both an A.B. and M.A. degree from the University of Kentucky. She served as executive secretary to the presidents of Murray State from 1924 until her retirement, when she received emeritus status.
Dr. Keys and Dr. Houston formed a practice known as the Keys-Houston Clinic. This clinic was located on the second floor of the First National Bank, which was formerly a hotel. Both men were highly respected in professional organizations and for their leadership in community service.
On Jan. 27, 1928, it was announced in the “Times Herald” that a clinic-hospital was to be built. The Keys-Houston Clinic was to occupy a new structure at Fifth and Walnut streets. The company of Keys-Langston was employed to construct the building.
The Keys-Houston Clinic-Hospital was opened to the public in February of 1930. The hospital-clinic building was described as “a handsome brick structure of three floors and a basement. It had ample facilities for 50 patients, operating and technical rooms, all apparatus for various hydrotherapy and physiotherapy treatments, in addition to spacious and convenient reception rooms, offices and individual private offices for Dr. Keys and Dr. Houston.”
The first known worker for the Keys-Houston Clinic was Sally Cunningham Petty. She was a maid in the offices of Dr. Keys and Dr. Houston in 1923 while their clinic was in the old bank building. In the new clinic-hospital, she began preparing meals for staff and patients. She continued her service until her retirement. She was later recognized for her many years of service to the clinic-hospital.
On Jan. 25, 1934, while caring for a patient, Dr. Ben Butler Keys had a severe pain in his chest. Dr. Houston gave him emergency care which seemed to improve his condition. However, despite the emergency care, by midnight Dr. Keys was dead of a heart attack. He was only 54 years old at his death.
After Dr. Keys death, Dr. E.B. Houston’s son, Dr. Hugh Houston, joined his father in the clinic-hospital.
Dr. Hugh had attended Murray State Normal School as one of the first students before completing his pre-med and master’s degree work at the University of Kentucky. He earned his medical degree at Vanderbilt University in 1933, where he also completed an internship in pathology. While in a residency program in surgery at the University of Virginia, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis. After treatment, Dr. Houston returned to Murray to practice with his father. On Nov. 14, 1931, Dr. Hugh married Hontas Kelly.
Dr. Brent Houston, who had become a beloved Murray physician, died May 9, 1937, a Sunday evening. He died in his home in College Addition (now on the northwest corner of 15th and Main streets). The cause of his death was reported to be paralysis caused by a clot on the brain. He was 56 years old at his death.
Dr. Hal Houston was in his third year of internship at the University of Louisville at the time of his father’s death. Dr. Hal had received an undergraduate and master’s degrees in 1930 at Murray State College. He received his medical education at Vanderbilt University. He served internships at Vanderbilt, University of Louisville, and special training in New York.
Dr. Hal had married Adelaide Eubanks in 1938. She was from Paducah and attended Tilghman High School and Murray State College. She was the daughter of Dr. E.C. Eubanks, a prominent physician in Paducah.
Dr. Hal joined his brother, Dr. Hugh Houston, in the Keys-Houston Clinic-Hospital upon his completion of his internships.
Dr. Hal volunteered for the Army Medical Corps in September 1942 and was trained at Camp Pickett, Virginia. He had assignments at Nichols General Hospital, Louisville and took special training in neuro-surgery in New York City before he went overseas in November 1943. Captain Houston, for his outstanding work in neuro-surgery in the European Theater, was awarded the Legion of Merit for work done in 128 evacuation hospitals of the First Army from June 10, 1944, to May 1, 1945 in France, Belgium and Germany. Dr. Hal returned to practice in Murray with an office in the Houston-McDevitt Clinic in 1945.
Dr. Coleman J. McDevitt was born about 1911 in Louisville to Joseph F. and Gertrude McDevitt. He received his education in the Louisville schools. He was married to Susan Kirwin. Dr. McDevitt joined the Keys-Houston Clinic in 1938. In 1946, Mrs. Keys sold her half of the clinic. Dr. Coleman McDevitt bought a third, and the other two-thirds were owned by Dr. Hugh and Dr. Hal Houston. The clinic was renamed Houston-McDevitt Incorporated. Dr. McDevitt had served as president of the Kentucky Obstetrical and Gynecological Society and the State Medical Association. He was also a fellow in the American College of Surgeons.
In a letter from Anna Frances Hays Redden, she stated that she worked at the Keys-Houston Clinic from 1940 until 1945. When she started, the director of nursing was Gladys Snow, RN. She trained all the nurses’ aides. In addition, she went with Mrs. Snow when she was on night calls in the operating room, emergency room or delivery room. She had some book lessons, but mostly hands-on experience.
Anna’s compension was room and board, laundry and $10 per month. After her training was complete, Martha Hughes was trained by Mrs. Snow in the same manner. In addition to that training, Martha and Anna trained with Dr. Hal Houston in the operating room, emergency room, in his office and to assist in making house calls. They were also taught by Dr. Coleman McDevitt to work with him in his office and labor and delivery and cared for the newborns in the nursery. Later, Dr. Robert Hahs came to care for the children, babies and nursery and they made house calls with him when Dr. Hal could not go.
The house calls were usually to the “Land Between the Rivers,” now called Land Between the Lakes. They would be gone all day and into the night. Sally, the cook for the clinic, would pack their breakfast, lunch and supper, plus snacks. Usually they ate lunch with some of the patients’ families. Most of the work was follow-up on surgical patients. However, as the day progressed, and people heard they were in the area, they treated everything.
Dr. Robert William Hahs was born Aug. 16, 1913, in McCracken County, the son of Dr. John F. Hahs and Mrs. Nell Hahs of LaCenter. He graduated from LaCenter High School, and was a 1935 graduate of Murray State College. In 1939, he graduated from the University of Louisville School of Medicine after he interned at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. After a short term as a county health official in Trenton, Tennessee, he came to Murray in 1941 as a pediatrician at the Houston-McDevitt Hospital. He married Elizabeth G. McNeill. Dr. Hahs developed an infection and remained ill for about four years. After a period of hospitalization, Mrs. “Betty” brought him home and cared for him until his death on Jan. 28, 1965. She continued to live in Murray until her death on June 8, 2001. Their daughter Lynn married Dr. Richard Stout, pediatric and adult allergist.
Dr. Cody Jones, one of eight children born to William D. and Ellen McKeel Jones, was born March 23, 1884, in the Brandon’s Mill community, and died May 20, 1958. In order to earn money to attend medical school, Dr. Cody taught school while he completed the first two years of medical school. Then he borrowed money to complete the last two years, graduating from the University of Louisville Medical School in 1912. He started his medical practice in Hamlin, later moving to Shiloh. On Jan. 1, 1914, he moved to Lynn Grove and went into practice with Dr. Charles Newton Crawford. After Dr. Crawford’s death, Dr. Cody became the only doctor in the area. Because the roads were so bad when he started his practice, he rode horseback, later using a buggy and then a car. During the Depression, some of his patients paid him in pigs, calves or chickens.
During World War I, Dr. Cody served for three months and then received a temporary discharge to return to Lynn Grove to care for people struck down during the flu epidemic.
Dr. Cody married Annie Susan Underwood in 1920. Before her marriage, she taught at Murray High School, but quit to help Dr. Cody in his work. They had one son, Conrad Harrison Jones, born Oct. 30, 1922, who later followed in his father’s footsteps to become a doctor.
Dr. Cody became a member of the staff of the Keys-Houston Clinic-Hospital in February 1934, just after the death of Dr. Ben B. Keys. After his house burned, Dr. Cody moved his practice to Murray until his home and office were rebuilt, and he moved back to Lynn Grove. He would continue to give anesthetics at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic. He retired in October of 1946 after his second heart attack. He estimated he delivered about 3,000 babies during his medical practice.
