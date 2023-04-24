MURRAY - The Murray State University Department of Music and the Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts are pleased to present The Addams Family, a musical based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Performances will be on Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 30, at 2:30 p.m. in the Johnson Theatre on Murray State’s campus. General admission is $20 per person.
The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
“I have had a fantastic time with this talented cast and crew,” said Carter Parks, a freshman theatre major who plays Fester in the production. “This is one of those shows that reminds me why I love performing and making people laugh.”
“I have loved working on everything, from choreography to music, and I’ve loved watching this show come together,” said Madilyn Dudley, a freshman criminal justice major and musical theatre minor. “The set pieces, props and costumes make the living and dead members of The Addams Family come to life!”
Wayne Shields-Hogue, an alumnus of Murray State’s Theatre Arts program, is directing the production.
Local cast members are Jackson Bell, Brad Brauser and Chloe LaDon, all of Murray.
Tickets can be purchased at the door before each performance or by calling 270-809-4421.
For more information on Murray State University’s Department of Music, visit murraystate.edu/music. For more information on Murray State University’s Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts, visit murraystate.edu/globallanguagesandtheatrearts.
