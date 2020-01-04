The Angels Community Clinic has been serving those in need of medical care for almost 20 years. The clinic held its grand opening on Valentine’s Day in 2000 and provides free medical care and prescription medications to the uninsured working poor of Calloway County.
Because of the expanded Medicaid program when 300,000 participants were added, the needs of the working poor are being met by hospitals and doctor’s offices and therefore, the number of patients served by Angels Clinic has decreased quite a bit.
In the beginning of the clinic, it was open to see patients every Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“We would have patients starting to arrive by noon on Tuesday,” said Linda Cavitt, Angels Clinic Board chairman. “There would be a line out the door and down the sidewalk. Sometimes people would be here until 10 p.m., but no one would be upset. The patients were happy to wait to be seen and the doctors and nurses were happy to provide their services.”
The clinic was staffed by volunteers and the only paid position was the executive director.
“The director of the clinic was only paid for a part-time position, but they worked a full-time job,” said Donna Herndon, vice chairman of the board and one of those responsible for the establishment of the clinic.
Doctors, nurses and community volunteers would give of their time to see and help these patients.
“We even had food being provided every Tuesday night by volunteer organizations,” said Herndon.
But now there are no lines, and sometimes the clinic may only see a handful of patients in a week.
“There used to be free clinics all over this region,” said Cavitt. “But now they have all closed because the need is no longer there. I feel like the clinics brought the need to provide for an underserved population to the surface. Now they have other ways to get the care they need.”
The support shown the Angels Clinic in Calloway County went above and beyond what other regional clinics experienced, said Cavitt.
“I would get phone calls from other clinics asking me about being able to send our patients to the lab at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. They would call because they had been told the hospital would see our patients and they were sure that information was wrong. When I told them our hospital did do the laboratory work on these patients, they were in disbelief.”
The clinic had an agreement with the Murray-Calloway County Hospital from the beginning, said Herndon.
“The house where the clinic is located is owned by the hospital,” said Herndon. “When I asked Stuart Poston, then administrator of the hospital, what the house was being used for, he told me storage. The hospital agreed to let us rent the house from them for $1 a month.”
Lou Pardy, treasurer of the Angels Clinic Board, said the clinic paid for its internet and phone, but the hospital took care of the maintenance and yard work.
Perry Cavitt, a local carpenter, did most of the renovations to the house and volunteered his time. Most of the materials needed were donated or discounted.
“Phil Hazle, Calloway County jailer at the time, let the Class D felons come and work on the renovations,” said Herndon.
Cavitt said other clinics in the region did not have the support of their county.
“We had volunteers, financial support, pharmacy support and support by the entire community,” she said.
Angels Clinic also had its own pharmacy.
“We were able to secure drugs from pharmaceutical companies, other clinics, etc.,” said Heather Glisson, office manager of the clinic for the past seven years.
“We always had a registered pharmacist on duty, but mostly what we gave were for ongoing, chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes, etc. We did not have any pain killers, etc.” said Glisson.
The pharmacy is no longer open and the process to close down the pharmacy took quite some time, according to Glisson.
“There are certain criteria you have to follow when it comes to medications and that took quite some time to be sure all the boxes were checked. For example, Walter’s Pharmacy has been very good about working with us and providing our clients with medication and giving that at their cost rate.”
According to Glisson, the clinic now may serve about five patients a week.
“We have a few dental patients and there is still a huge need for dental assistance,” she said.
Glisson will not be staffing the Angels Clinic on a daily basis as has been the standard.
“I work at the hospital and I plan to come and check the messages and if I need to work two or three hours a week, I can do that. We are just not going to staff the clinic any longer. Most of what I will be doing is referring these patients to where they need to go to get assistance. None of the needs we fill are immediate.” she said. “There is still a need for dental assistance and the UK Dental in Marshall County is set up to take these dental patients.”
Glisson said eye glasses are also a need, and the clinic will still be paying for ongoing medication for existing patients until other arrangements can be made for their needs.
Bobby Martin, chairman of the Angels Attic Board, said the atmosphere has changed in that the working poor have medical coverage now covered by the government or by our local hospital, so the demand for what the clinic was set up for has diminished.
“We are very proud of the fact that we are no longer needed as much,” said Glisson. “A need is now being filled that wasn’t years ago.”
“We are one of the only free clinics in the state of Kentucky,” said Herndon. “We are still open even if we don’t have patients. We are fulfilling a need for dental and a need to refer them for services and help to pay for those services.”
Martin stated that the referral part of the services the clinic offers is not disappearing.
“We have a watch and wait attitude,” said Martin. “We will see how things develop or change. We are not closing the clinic, the role of the clinic is changing. We will keep our eyes open and we are still in a position to crank back up again, if needed. The organization will still be in place so we will not have to reinvent the wheel, so to speak.”
According to Herndon and Martin, the Angels Clinic Board will continue to exist.
“We have heard (rumors) the clinic is closing,” said Martin. “It is not closing. The phone will still work, messages can be left, they will be checked and we will get in touch with those with needs.”
“So many people in this community have invested too much in this clinic to just close it and walk away,” said Pardy.
According to Herndon, there are several supporters who have automatic bank drafts being sent to the clinic.
“We have informed all of them of the changes to the clinic,” she said. “We have a lot of community ownership in the clinic.”
According to Martin, at this time, Angels Attic is still providing support.
“Donations topped $1 million in 2010 from Angels Attic to the clinic,” said Herndon.
Donations from 2007 to the present were $1.7 million from Angels Attic, Pardy said.
“We have received $150,000 from the community and have had $40,000 donated specifically for dental needs.”
Herndon said she spoke with Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner recently about the clinic.
“He told me that we are a community hospital and we will take care of most of the ones who need medical care,” she said. “The building will be left as is and if things change, we should be able to pull in volunteers and reopen.”
So how does this affect the funding generated by Angels Attic?
According to Martin, the funds generated by Angels Attic for Angels Clinic will continue to be funded through this fiscal year (June 30, 2020).
“A decision has been made by the clinic to shift gears,” said Martin. “The funds that have accumulated in the account for Angels Clinic will carry them through this fiscal year. At this time, the Angels Attic Board has decided to discontinue funding after the fiscal year ends and in the meantime, we will set up a means to receive requests from other nonprofits and a decision will be made thereafter. We are continuing to support the Gentry House, which we have done now for several years. It just seems foolish to continue to send more money to the clinic, but we are not abandoning the clinic. We will take another look at the situation in June. We feel we can meet other urgent needs in our community with the proceeds generated by Angels Attic.
“We are still utilizing funds at Angels Clinic for medication, dental and eye care needs,” he said.
Not long ago, one of the dental patients received a new smile, according to Herndon.
“It has changed her life and she was able to secure a full-time work position.”
The support the clinic has received over the years from other medical professionals has been phenomenal,” said Glisson. “Taylor Dental has done procedures on our clients and charged us much less than the normal rate. Dr. Bryson used to do annual eye exams for our diabetic patients at no cost. Pharmacists would give of their time, and again, our hospital was there to support us also. If we needed to refer a patient to a specialist, they were all so good about working with us and providing support.”
“The Angels Clinic was engrained in the medical community of Murray,” said Cavitt.
“Even when the Medicaid expansion came about, Heather spent a lot of time referring patients so they could get the care they needed,” said Purdy. “That took up a great deal of time and was a huge service to our clients. And that will continue to happen now.”
Martin said a committee has been formed to look at ways in which Angels Attic can assist with needs in the community. They will meet soon to set up criteria for requests from other groups for assistance. There will be a process established and when that has all been organized, Angels Attic will make an announcement at that time.
The phone number at Angels Clinic still remains at 270-759-2223.
“Angels Attic is still reinvesting in this community and supporting those who are underserved,” Martin said.
