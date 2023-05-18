MURRAY - The cast of the Badgett Playhouse in Grand Rivers will present one of their most popular shows “The Sounds of Memphis” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Rotary Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion in Central Park.
“From the blues to the rock and roll music of ‘The King,’ this will be an evening to remember,” said Whitney Cope, community service director of the Rotary Club of Murray.
The Badgett Theater troupe appeared in 2016 to present the first production after the ribbon cutting for the $2.5 million Rotary Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion.
“It was fitting that we had this professional cast available for that performance, and we are excited to welcome them back to initiate the 2023 Concert Series,” said Kelly Forster, Rotary Club president.
Each concert will begin at 7 p.m. and the remaining productions include the Town and Gown Community Band on June 6; Playhouse in the Park’s Leading Ladies on June 20; and Little by Little on July 18. All of these are Tuesday nights in order to avoid conflict with weekend activities, said Forster.
Those attending are advised to bring cushions or lawn chairs.
