MURRAY - On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Murray State University College of Education and Human Services’ Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Department held its first gallery open house in the atrium of Alexander Hall, titled “The Work of Childhood.”
This gallery featured documentation of infants, toddlers, preschoolers and kindergarteners practicing different developmental skills. IECE alumni provided these photographs, work samples and anecdotal records for the exhibit.
Dr. Mi-Hwa Park and Dr. Jessica Branch headed the event, with Dr. Branch giving an opening statement.
Students of the IECE department were also in attendance at the open house with teacher-made materials - tools that they had created to help in the developmental processes of children.
“This gallery aims to bring light to the importance of early childhood education and the many developmental skills that young children learn during their first five years. We are very proud of the work our alumni are doing as IECE teachers in the field,” Dr. Branch said.
The gallery ran from Nov. 16-19 in the atrium of Alexander Hall.
For more information on this event, please contact Dr. Jessica Branch (jbranch1@murraystate.edu) or Dr. Mi-Hwa Park (mpark7@murraystate.edu).
