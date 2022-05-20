Anyone who followed the Murray High Lady Tigers and/or now follows the Lady Racers basketball team at Murray State University, has seen Monica Evans. Monica has coached at Murray High School and Murray State University with head coach Rechelle Cadwell Turner. Monica’s journey to her coaching career and how this has lead her on her life’s path is an affirmation that she is where she was meant to be.
Monica grew up in Murray and graduated from Calloway County High School. During her high school days, she played basketball.
“Rechelle played for Marshall County and we played against each other for years,” said Monica. “Of course, Marshall County was very dominating in girls’ high school basketball, and they beat us every year. But during my senior year, we beat them in the district tournament. Now, they went on to win the regional tournament that year, but that was the one time I could say we beat Marshall County.”
Monica said the saying in basketball, “chasing the best,” fell on her to chase and guard Rechelle when they played Marshall County.
Monica was attending Murray State when she received a phone call from friend who was working at the Murray Independent School District Board Office. “She told me of a job at the high school that she thought I should interview for. This was in July so it was right before school started.”
Monica interviewed with then MHS Principal Dan Hampton for the job being vacated by attendance secretary Dot Wilson who was retiring. She was hired and began working at MHS in 1995. Then a year later, a position came up at the board office working for Willie Jackson.
“I moved over to the board office as the attendance secretary for the school district and I was the secretary to the board officers. Tootie Oakley was retiring as the bookkeeper at Murray High School. I loved working at the board office, but I really missed the students and I asked W.A. Franklin if I could transfer back to the high school and he approved. From that point on, for 22 years, I worked at Murray High School as a bookkeeper.”
Monica began immediately helping Jimmy Harrell coach the MHS track team and when he retired, she took over the head coaching position.
“I look back at all the relationships and mentors I had at such a young age,” said Monica. “I was able to be guided by many outstanding people. I watched Jimmy Harrell not only coach kids, but he was also assistant principal at the high school. He cared so much about each and every student and it didn’t matter to him if they were an athlete or not, he wanted all students to succeed, and I was able to witness his incredible guidance. He and the others I have mentioned above made such an impression on me at an early age of how students should be treated. I grew to love all of the kids in that school.”
Monica said she remembered Harrell meeting with some students and he might be telling them something they didn’t want to hear but he told them what they needed to know and they respected him for doing that. She said that has always stayed with her.
“It was all about helping the students,” she said. “And I learned how important that was to tell kids the truth and help them to find solutions to their problems.”
Rechelle Cadwell Turner came to Murray High to teach special education and coach girls’ basketball the year she graduated from Murray State. She had helped Jimmy Harrell coach girls’ basketball during her last year at Murray State. She knew Monica from their high school playing days and she asked her to be an assistant coach for the girls’ basketball team. Monica accepted and for a while, she coached track and helped Rechelle with basketball.
“But eventually it became too much and I gave up coaching track and only coached basketball with Rechelle,” she said.
Monica recalls one instance when she had a father of a basketball player call and he was so upset with his daughter and felt she wasn’t giving her best efforts.
“I had to go into the vault to talk to him and try to calm him down,” she said.” I told him he was going to have to quit pushing her and to back off a little bit. Thank goodness we had a good relationship and he did listen to me. I told him she is just going through a rough patch and I would talk to her. The father said he had told her the same things I told her, but she wasn’t listening to him. I told him that coming from ‘Monica’ was different from coming from dad, and this was a pivotal moment for this player. He did back off and his daughter came out of her slump and we still laugh about this to this day. In fact, I just attended her wedding recently.”
Monica had no clue how taking the job at Murray High School would shape her life for more than 25 years.
“God had a plan for me to be around and learn from some of the best in my early years at the school,” said Monica. “I would not trade anything for those years at Murray High and all the kids and their families I grew to know and love. We were a family there. Money honestly didn’t matter, I loved who I worked with. Teresa Speed came in as assistant principal and then principal and it continued to be a true family.”
“My teams were important to me, but all the kids in that school I knew and loved all of them,” Monica said.
Monica said “it just worked,” with her and Rechelle during those first years of coaching.
“We just clicked. She was the Xs and Os person, and I would take care of the other things like paper work, organizing, budget and travel. All that was just up my alley.”
Monica said that the late former University of Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summit was someone that she and Rechelle really looked up to.
“Women’s basketball wasn’t huge, but she was. We paid attention to her and read her books. And in paying attention to her, it was all about relationships. She was hard on her players, but when you brought in that relationship, they would run through the wall for her and could take the hard times better when they knew she cared. Summit was an integral part in our coaching philosophy and Rechelle was determined that our program was going to be about relationships.”
Monica said in 2002 she and Rechelle were able to go to a coaching clinic in Knoxville where Summit was to speak.
“We could not sleep the night before because we were so excited about the next day. The entire day was spent at her practice. We took pictures and she took us into her office. She talked to us just like we were regular people, not from a small school in Murray, Kentucky. It was the most amazing day and one that Rechelle and I will never forget.”
The beginning of a new journey
The Murray High Girls won the Class A Kentucky State Championship in 2016.
“We had beat Louisville Butler and made it into the final four of the Sweet 16,” said Monica. “We had just returned to Murray and the next day Allen Ward, athletic director at Murray State, called Rechelle and asked her if she would take some time to talk to him. Murray State was looking for a girls’ basketball coach. Rechelle immediately called me to tell me this news. I told her she had to talk to him. She had family to think about and this was a chance at something really big. All of our time together was all about Murray High School and we were both happy doing what we were doing. But I just felt like she owed it to herself to go and talk with him.”
Monica said Rechelle told her that maybe she would go and talk with him but then said, “Well, I am not going if you are not going with me.” I told her immediately that she couldn’t say that to him. They probably had other coaches already. But Rechelle emphatically said ‘Yes I can.’ I told her I certainly did not want that to be a deal breaker for her getting the job if he offered.”
Monica said Rechelle told her there were three things that would have to happen before she would know it was the right thing to take the Murray State coaching job. She was happy at Murray High..
Monica said the three things that Rechelle said had to happen to take the Murray State coaching job were: 1. Monica would go with her. 2. Making sure their retirement years would transfer. “We had no idea about any of this and we couldn’t afford to lose the years we had put in,” Monica said. 3. She wanted a five-year contract. Most coaches’ contracts are for four years, but Rechelle wanted a five-year contract in order to bring the three Murray High girls who had their senior year still to play in high school - Macey Turley, Alexis Burpo and Lex Mayes, and see them through their four years of playing for Murray State.
Monica said Rechelle told her that if she couldn’t have a five year contract so that they could stay with these girls through their senior year of playing for Murray State, then she would know it wasn’t meant for her to coach at Murray State.
“Macey Turley had played varsity for us in the seventh grade,” said Monica. “The huge part of this for Rechelle was these three girls. She wanted to promise to see them through their senior year. She talked to the three families and then she went to see Allen Ward. Of course, I was a nervous wreck. I was potentially leaving everything I had ever known. It would be a huge change. And then I kept telling myself that he was not going to agree to all of these.”
Rechelle called Monica as soon as she left Ward’s office at Murray State to tell her … He agreed to all three … and the rest is history.
Next week, I will share Monica and Rechelle’s path to Murray State, their coaching philosophy and also share some of Rechelle’s thoughts about her coach and friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.