Have you noticed the new signs around Murray? The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau has been working on securing these wayfinding signs for Murray for quite some time. They received a grant for these signs, but because of COVID and other obstacles, it took much longer to receive them than they had anticipated. But they are here now and they look amazing.
I will say when I heard about these, I wasn’t sure they were necessary, but because they were bought by a grant, I waited to see what the outcome would be. I am so pleased to say that they are definitely an attractive addition to Murray. As visitors pass through or come to Murray, these signs will impress them, as they impressed me and I am sure most of you who have seen them. They are hard to miss as they were placed in many areas around the city. I honestly didn’t realize how many places of interest those visiting Murray might need to know. Kudos to the CVB for pursuing this endeavor!
***
As I stated in last week’s column, while doing the story on Amanda Peiffer and the three generation graduation letter, I mentioned a story within a story.
I wrote that Norman and Jo Rae Peiffer moved to Murray from Iowa after their retirement. I also mentioned Jo Rae’s father, Carl Hogendorn, and his long career in journalism in Iowa. He was a highly regarded and awarded journalist for almost 40 years.
Jo Rae was the oldest daughter of 10 children. As each of the children became old enough, their father found a way for them to help in his newspaper. Jo Rae began editing when she was 16. Her mother, Bertilla, also wrote specials for many newspapers in Iowa. Operating the newspaper was a full-family affair. One of her sisters was a reporter at 13; another a helper at 5; a brother was a form-setter at 17; a sister was the delivery girl at 7; a brother wrapped papers at 14; a sister worked in the folding room at 9; and two other sisters and a brother worked in the newspaper office during their high school year.
“My mother interviewed Art Linkletter,” she said. “During my freshman year in college, I went on a week long trip with the nuns to the East coast. I took a lot of pictures and when I came back, my mother wrote about my trip and it was published in “Parade” magazine.
“She raised 10 children and wrote special for many newspapers, but she also suffered from debilitating depression.”
Jo Rae’s mother was one of 10 children and Carl also came from a large family.
“Nothing brought my father more joy than family.”
“My mother’s mother suffered from depression and so did my mother,” said Jo Rae. “Norman and I had to postpone our wedding because my mother was in a hospital for a year.”
Jo Rae said her mother underwent numerous shock treatments, so many, in fact, that she almost died and they stopped the treatments.
“She did not suffer from manic depression,” she said. “It seemed her episodes were triggered by a death of someone in the family. When her mother and father died she suffered with a long period of depression. You have to remember that at this time, there were no drugs to treat depression, as we have today.”
Jo Rae’s grandmother, as I said above, also suffered from depression and eventually committed suicide.
“This was, of course, one of the times that my mother suffered with depression.”
And unfortunately, years later, Jo Rae’s mother also committed suicide when she was 68.
“My father had become extremely ill and was in the hospital and my mother was there by his side the entire time,” Jo Rae said. “I was taking a class at the University in Iowa City and I could tell my mother was falling apart. Once he improved and came home, the bottom fell out and she suffered from a deep depression that she never recovered from.
Jo Rae said she remembers the last time she saw her mother.
“One of my brothers married in the spring of the year and we were all at his wedding,” she said. “My mother seemed in great spirits. As an educator, I had the summers off and I was looking forward to spending some time with my mother. The wedding was on a Saturday and she committed suicide the following Thursday.”
Jo Rae said she thought her mother was doing well after spending time with her at the wedding.
“It just goes to prove that you don’t know what they are thinking and feeling.”
After two suicides, and such a large family, the University of Iowa was doing testing on mental health and asked her family to participate.
“They would meet with each of us to do interviews and they also did blood test. It turned out that one of my sisters suffered from depression and one of my nieces also is affected. But with the medications they have today, they are both fully functioning and doing well. But it is important to know if it runs in your family. It absolutely can go from one generation to another and it is important to know if you are affected. It was of huge importance that our family found out the results of these tests.”
Jo Rae said she wrote a poem about suicide.
“I wrote about how it affected our family and the grandchildren that she would never know.”
Jo Rae said after the recent passing of country artist Naomi Judd by suicide, it brought up the memory of her mother and she wants others to know that no one can know what is going on in the mind of someone suffering from depression.
“Naomi Judd had a lot to live for and so did my mother.We cannot imagine how dark it has to be for them because we don’t suffer from mental illness,” she said. “But it is an illness and as we found out, it can be passed on to the next generation or even skip a generation.”
Jo Rae stresses how important it is that if depression is suffered by anyone in a family, all family members need to be tested.
“If you have the knowledge and understand why you feel the way you do, and are treated by the appropriate medication, it can change your life.”
Bridges Family Center is holding a 5K run/walk and it is called “Be The Change, Stomp Out the Stigma of Mental Health,” this Saturday at Chestnut Park. This is an annual event they hold to bring more awareness about mental health and to encourage people to be open about mental illnesses.
The more we are made aware of mental health issues, the more we can understand and perhaps help in a situation. Sharing a personal story opens up the dialogue of mental illness and how it can affect a family and helps friends to also understand the issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.