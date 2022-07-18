I had many responses to my column on Friday. I have never publish a column other than on Friday, but I felt the need to clarify a few things that were in my last column.
I still stand behind my comments and feelings about the need for senior housing in this community and the emails and messages I received have confirmed I am not the only one who agrees with this need.
I mentioned a proposed planned senior community and I had heard of some adjacent property owners who were upset with this project. I reached out to Carol Downey, planner for the City of Murray, and she helped me to clarify the process that took place during a BZA meeting in June I covered and reported concerning this project .
First, I will share that this project is not going to happen. Apparently, the developers could not meet certain deadlines in order to proceed with this project and for that, I am very sad. But I do believe with the correct information, most of the adjacent property owners might not have been in disagreement with such a project.
This project was what is called a Planned Development Project. These projects are conditional uses in most zoning districts except for agricultural. According to the City of Murray Regulations, a planned development project is not intended for every development.
The planned development project process is designed for projects that are complex or innovative and different from normal development within an area. They are subject to the following regulations:
• Determination whether the project should follow the planned development district process.
• An advisory meeting is held with the Planning Commission.
•The Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) will determine (after the advisory meeting with the Planning Commission) if a project is compatible in its proposed location. If the BZA finds the project to be compatible with the surrounding area, a planned development project application and a plat shall be filed and a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission within 60 days.
I will stop right here because this is as far as this proposed senior community went with their project. There will be no public hearing held by the Planning Commission because the developer decided not to move forward with the project. But the BZA meeting that I reported on in June was to determine what is stated above - compatibility.
•If the public hearing had been held by the Planning Commission on this project, that is when adjoining property owners would have been notified by mail at least 14 days in advance of the hearing. During the public meeting, the applicant would present the project and provide witnesses. There would also be a chance for an opponent and testimony from other opponents during this meeting.
•If the Planning Commission gives preliminary approval to the proposed project, the Commission must recommend to the Board of Zoning Adjustments that the project be considered for a conditional use permit.
• If the BZA approves the conditional use permit, the applicant must submit the plat of the proposed planned development project to the Planning Commission for its review and final approval within six months from the date of such written approval.
I have left out a lot of “legal” wording to help the ease of understanding this process, but as you have read above, the senior community project had not developed into the stage for a public hearing. But there was a meeting with the Planning Commission and BZA as stated in the first part of this process and that is what I reported on. But as these things go, residents were upset because they thought the reported BZA meeting meant this project was a “done deal,” which was not the case.
“They” (property owners) also assumed that because Blueberry Lane was mentioned, that the developer was going to extend that road onto Tabard and all the construction and traffic would be coming in and out of Tabard. I will make it clear that never during the BZA meeting was Tabard Drive mentioned and in fact, I believe I reported that all proposed entrances/exits would be from Wiswell Road/16th Street. But we all know how things become twisted and the property owners were rightfully upset when they thought this project was going to be built without their knowledge.
I stated in my column, that to my knowledge, adjacent property owners were notified of this meeting and that was not the case because, as you read above, the project wasn’t at the stage where a public meeting and notification was necessary. Even though this was not a public hearing and property owners were not required to be notified, we did publish in the Ledger & Times Town Crier prior to the planning commission meeting and BZA meeting concerning a retirement/senior community meeting - date, time and place, and it did state the address of this planned project. I, myself, obviously, did not understand the entire process, but my report on the BZA meeting was just that, a report on what happened at the meeting.
My column was my interpretation and my opinion, as columns are, and I stand by what I said except for where I accused property owners of not showing up to a meeting which I thought they had been notified. So for that I apologize. Again, notification was published several days in advance in the paper, but no notifications were mailed to the property owners. That is the reason I am publishing this information, and even if you don’t read or remember this process, at least it has been made public information and hopefully won’t create such as issue as this one did with those who live in that area. All this information can also be found on the murrayky.gov website.
I, by no means, assumed this project was complete and in fact, I stated in my BZA meeting report that the property was still to be purchased, but apparently that part was missed by some.
Now it is a moot subject as far as this project is concerned. But from the responses I have received from many about their need to downsize and nothing available, maybe it will spur someone else to look into this need. If a proposed community might be coming to or around your neighborhood, please read the process in which this has to follow. It could save a lot of frustration and anger. If you don’t have access to a computer, I am sure the Planning Department of the city would be happy to answer any questions you might have.
