A few weeks ago, I was at an Enduring Hope campaign meeting at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. As the meeting was ending, Keith Travis, chief philanthropy officer at the MCCH, mentioned some information from a book written by Ruth Cole. This peaked my interest because I was not aware of a book by Ruth Cole. Keith said the hospital had come into possession of the manuscript and they had made duplicate copies and he presented me with one of those copies before I left the meeting. After reading through most of this manuscript, there is much history contained in these pages about the beginning of the medical history in Murray/Calloway County.
I plan to share some of this history and will begin this week with part one.
Ruth Cole
Ruth Cole was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington. She joined the Houston-McDevitt Clinic/Hospital in February 1944 and was in charge of the nursery and served as the scrub nurse in the operating room. She remained at the clinic until 1945 when she received orders to report to the U.S. Navy for duty at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Great Lakes, Illinois
Cole earned an Ed.D. in 1972 at Indiana University. She served as chairman of the department of nursing, offering a three-year program, at Murray State College. In 1964, she reorganized the program to offer a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She continued as chairman until her retirement in 1977.
A chapter in the book, “Memories, Stories, Places, 2008,” Cole stated she always wanted to be a nurse.
“I wanted to be a nurse. I am sure I was influenced by my mother. She was not a nurse, but was always with family, neighbors and friends to help when there was sickness or the birth of a child. My first memory of a hospital was when I was about 10 years old. I came with my great-grandmother Boyd to Mason Hospital. Dr. Will Mason was treating her with radiation pellets for facial cancer. That experience must have convinced me on a career decision.
“When I graduated from high school in 1939, we were still in the Depression. Tuition to schools of nursing was $300 and our family could not afford that. However, Marvin Wrather told my dad that a program was available at Murray State College that would allow me to attend. The program was the NYA (National Youth Administration). It started under WPA to train youth for the job market. I had been in college taking all courses in general education and science that I thought would be required for nursing. After about a year and a half, the state health director for the NYA came to the college and met with the girls working on the NYA Project. He asked for volunteers to go to nursing school. Ten girls volunteered and later we were joined by three others from other projects in the state. We entered the school at the completion of the fall semester at Murray which was about Feb. 1, 1941.
“The attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, occurred while I was in nursing school at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington. Patriotism was high among all the medical personnel. As time passed, two nursing classes graduated and many of the graduates and doctors from the hospital joined the Armed Forces. A Navy nurse came by the school and her Navy uniform must have influenced my choice of service. I joined the Junior Red Cross beginning my senior year. The Red Cross Nursing Service was the recruiting agent for the Army and Navy Nurse Corps. The Air Force had not been organized. The Red Cross forwarded volunteers to the War Manpower Commission Nursing Procurement and Assignment. They gave me a classification of 4A, essential for a local hospital when I returned to Murray after graduation.
“There were only about six or seven registered nurses in Calloway County at the time. I worked at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic until March 1945, when I was reclassified as 1A which allowed me to enter the Navy Nurse Corps. I reported to Great Lakes Naval Hospital along with 34 other nurses. Our chief nurse had been at Pearl Harbor at the hospital located in the Navy yard when the Dec. 7, 1941 attack occurred. We were to have a six-week orientation and be sent to other naval assignments. However, the need was so great that after about a week when we had received our uniforms and enough instruction to find our way around base, we were assigned to busy clinical wards as permanent staff. We had to learn military protocol.
“My greatest shock was walking into the barracks-type ward and seeing 70 beds. The beds were lined along the walls on each side of the ward with the central aisle all the way down the ward. I had worked on 10-bed wards, but never had seen this many beds in one room.
“My first ward assignment was on an orthopedic ward. The staff on the ward during the day included ward medical officer, senior nurse, myself, and five Navy corpsmen or pharmacist mates, as they called them then. The nurses were supervisors and teachers of the corpsmen who might have independent duty aboard a ship or in the field with the Marines.
“Great Lakes was one of the largest training centers for new inductees into the Navy during World War II. A temporary hospital, McIntire Unit, was set up across the railroad from the main hospital to care for the expanded numbers. The McIntire Unit included communicable diseases of measles, mumps, scarlet fever, meningitis and tuberculosis. At least two or three 70-bed wards were used for rheumatic fever, which developed after some other infectious disease. As soon as the patients were stabilized, they were sent south to warmer climates where they could recuperate.
Penicillin had just become available in sodium form, which meant it had to be given every three hours to maintain a blood level high enough to be effective. With 70 patients on a ward, the injections were a continuous process.
“V-J Day was a hilarious time. As soon as liberty was available I think the whole base must have headed to the downtown loop in Chicago. It was standing room only with sailors, marines and some Army. Uniforms were mandatory during the war. It was really a sea of sailors with white hats.
“Duties of a nurse in my World War II experiences were just commonplace nursing tasks that needed to be done in an uncommon time. However, I remained in Ready Reserve for 35 years and was recalled to active duty during the Korean Conflict.
I returned to Murray after earning enough points to be discharged. I gave little attention to notices that reserve meetings were held in Evansville, Indiana. I was working full time with Dr. A.D. Butterworth in Murray and attending classes at Murray State. In the fall of 1946, I enrolled at the University of Texas to complete the bachelor degree in nursing, as my school of nursing was a three-year diploma course. In September 1948, Murray had initiated a three-year diploma nursing program. After completing my degree in the fall quarter at Texas, I returned to be the first full-time director of the nursing program.
“After being called to active duty during the Korean Conflict, I spent two years at Millington, Tennessee, USN Hospital. When I was released from duty, I headed to college for a master’s degree at the Teachers College, Columbia University. Before completing my education, Dr. Ralph Woods, president of Murray State College, was on the phone and writing letters for my return to Murray. I returned in June of 1954.
“My career development and education was supported by my work and financed by my service in the NYA and the GI Bill for Veterans. For this I am grateful.”
In one of the chapters, Cole introduced the Murray Surgical Hospital-Mason Hospital.
“Memories, Stories, Places,” by Ruth Elizabeth Cole, 2008.
In one of the chapter of Cole’s book, “Murray Surgical Hospital-Mason Hospital,” she shares that three pioneer physicians, Dr. Brent Houston, Dr. Ben Benjamin Keys and Dr. William Herbert Mason should be considered the founders of the hospital in Murray and Calloway County.
Most of the medical services at that time were by doctors in their offices or on home visits. A number of early physicians were identified and included Dr. M.H. Eaker (1818-1902), Dr. John Baty Graham (1801-1885), Dr. John T. Gingles (1843-1931), Dr. Wildie Graves (1872-1936), Dr. Parvin Crawford (1880-1938), and Dr. James Victor Stark (1882-1972).
The Murray Surgical Hospital was established in 1910, later to be named Mason Memorial Hospital. In an article Cole shared from the April 15, 1915 Ledger & Times article, it states the hospital was started by Dr. Will (William Herbert) Mason and Dr. B.B. Keys. The Murray Surgical Hospital was organized as the firm of Mason and Keys. Dr. Keys came into the firm as a successor to Dr. Newton Evans who had returned to the Nashville Medical School to be chair of bacteriology.
Dr. William Herbert Mason purchased on South Fourth Street (then Curd Street) in Murray the cottage known as the Dale place (across the street from the present First Baptist Church). This building was a five-room cottage with some attic space. The building was remodeled, adding two new rooms, one for sterilizing and one for operating. The second floor was also made into two rooms so that there were about 10 rooms.
On Aug. 10, 1910, the hospital opened with one patient and one nurse and no other help except the physicians connected with the hospital. The patients were partly cared for by their family with the aid of a nurse. The staff consisted of Dr. Mason, surgeon; Dr. Keys, assistant; D.L. Redden, business manager; and Grace Ledbetter, nurse from Riverside Hospital in Paducah.
The work continued to grow and succeed from the start until the summer of 1911 when the building and facilities were found to be inadequate.
In 1911, Dr. Evans returned to be associated with Dr. Mason. The firm then became Drs. Mason, Evans and Keys. A larger building was purchased which was known as the Judge Cook home located on the corner of South Eighth and Poplar streets facing north.
The house was remodeled to make it suitable for a first-class hospital. The staff then consisted of Dr. Will Mason, surgeon; Dr. Newton Evans, pathologist; Dr. B.B. Keys, anesthetist; J.R. Kennedy, business manager; Vivian Coy, head nurse and Mary Lewis Mobey, matron.
In the summer of 1914, Dr. Mason purchased the interest of Dr. Keys and Dr. Evans left to become the president of a medical college in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Robert Macon Mason, Dr. William’s brother, joined the hospital as an assistant surgeon.
The hospital was located on two and one-half acres of a shaded grove. It had 14 large rooms to care for 20 patients. The rooms had a hot water heating system and used electricity for lighting. There was hot and cold running water on each floor.
The operating and sterilizing rooms were the most prominent feature of the institution. The walls and floors were white tile, the fixtures were the best obtainable, and one of the most sanity and up-to-date operating rooms in the state.
Dr. William Herbert Mason and Dr. Robert Macon Mason were the sons of Dr. William Macon Mason and grandsons of Dr. William Morris Mason. Both senior Dr. Masons were well-respected physicians in Calloway County, having come in 1858 into the vicinity of Hazel. Dr. William Herbert was born Sept. 19, 1875, and Dr. Robert Macon was born July 26, 1888, and their mother was Amanda Perry Mason.
Dr. Will (as William Herbert Mason was called) received his primary education in the county schools of Calloway County. At 13, he entered the Murray Male and Female Institute where he spent one year. He then spent three years at Conyersville Academy at Conyersville, Tennessee. Later he spent three years at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. He served as principal of Hazel High School for one year and later became a member of the faculty of the Murray Male and Female Institute. While there, he taught Latin and history for a year.
In 1896, he entered Vanderbilt University where he received many honors as a student. He graduated in 1899 with a doctor of medicine degree. After graduation, he took post-graduate courses in Chicago and Baltimore. He also spent time at the Battle Creek Sanitarium in Michigan. He visited the Mayo Clinic many times where he was able to observe surgery. Although he specialized in surgery, he did general practice as well.
Dr. Mason began his practice with his father in 1899 in Hazel. An outbreak of small pox in 1900 in Murray influenced his settling in Murray to establish his practice. Dr. Mason, a new medical graduate, was employed to bring a paralyzing disease condition under control. He built pest houses for isolation of the active cases, used quarantine, and started vaccinating the population. He was soon able to restore conditions back to normal. After this experience, he was requested by many friends to remain in Murray.
Dr. Robert Macon Mason, the youngest brother of Dr. Will, was also born in Hazel. He graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical School and in 1914, he became an associate of his brother in the Murray hospital.
