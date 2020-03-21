Our world, as we knew it, is no longer. As the events of last week began to unfold at the Ledger & Times office, we were all scrambling to make sense of what was happening. In my mind, I knew that in order to try to stop the spread of this virus, things were going to change, but as I watched it all unfold, my heart was breaking and found it sometimes hard to grasp the reality of the situation. I am still struggling with the reality, even though I am living it each day, as I know the rest of you are doing the same. It seems rather unreal that a virus could stop our daily lives and in just a few short days, things we took for granted are no longer.
I am sure most of you, if you are on Facebook, have seen the posts of the unavailability of toilet paper in Calloway County. I am still shaking my head over this and probably will for a long time. I find it unbelievable that people can be so self-absorbed to hoard toilet paper which, in turn, denies those who might actually need this commodity. Do they think it is made in China and will no longer be available? Hopefully, by the time this column is published, toilet paper has been replenished in Calloway County.
I was on my way to work last week and as I turned into the parking lot of Food Giant, I had to stop to let a man cross the lot with his grocery cart. In his cart was nothing but package after package of toilet paper stacked higher than the sides of the cart. I honestly wanted to roll down my window and ask him if he was buying that for a church or some other facility and if not, would he please return some of those rolls because he could not possibly use all he had unless he had a very large family. The man was elderly, so I doubt he had a large family at home and maybe he wasn’t sure if he could get out again to purchase more, but the amount he had would go a long way for many months.
I was at Food Giant the end of last week to pick up a few items – not for toilet paper, but if I had needed some, there was none to be found. We were out of paper towels at the office. With the urgency of everyone washing their hands often, we certainly were defeating the purpose without being able to properly dry our hands. I purchased a six-pack of paper towels and as I was paying for my items, I felt the necessity to explain the six-pack was for the office, not for my own personal needs. That was how guilty I felt. Therefore, it leaves me wondering that if I felt guilty buying six rolls of paper towels during this time, how in the world do people feel all right about buying 100 rolls of toilet paper?
But this is not only happening in Murray, Kentucky, it is happening all across the U.S. and even in Europe. I have several friends who still live in the Netherlands who are on my Facebook feed. They were commenting last week about going to the grocery and the shelves being empty. And yes, toilet paper was one of the items missing. But they also said baking goods – flour, sugar, etc. and fresh vegetables were depleted. In the grocery stores in the Netherlands, they do not have huge frozen food freezers as we have here in the U.S. Europeans don’t eat as much processed and frozen foods as we Americans do and are more inclined to use fresh products. Take bread – fresh bread is baked every day in the grocery stores in Holland and if not, there is a bakery in even the smallest village to supply the fresh bread and baked goods needed. And many bake their own bread.
I feel bad for those who are so directly affected by this shutdown. Now that restaurants are closed for inside dining, some of the lowest paid employees – the servers – are the ones who will not be needed. These servers work for tips; they certainly aren’t working for the $2.15 an hour wage they receive. And most of that paycheck goes toward paying taxes on the tips they earned, so that check is usually rather small.
And now there are those parents who are without school and daycare and have no choice but to stay at home from their job in order to care for their children. Many are not fortunate enough to have family near who can help. Now they are losing a part of their household income. And if that household only consists of a mother and her children and she has to stay home, then she has no income. We in the U.S. are not fortunate as they are in Europe to have an abundance of vacation days or sick leave they can use. Can a single parent support themselves and their children on two weeks of vacation pay, if they even receive that?
I have read where there are those offering to help those less fortunate to take food or other items they might need or to also help in the same way for the elderly. I hope we all stop and think about those who might need some assistance and offer what we can. Don’t forget about your local food pantries and Need Line. I am sure those agencies will be inundated with requests and needs. If you can’t get out to purchase supplies/food, consider making a donation.
None of us have ever faced this situation and it is new territory for all of us. I am always confident that good things come from difficult circumstances, and I feel that this will be true for this pandemic for as long as it lasts. I have decided to take it one day at a time and try not to worry so much about tomorrow, next week, or even next month. The way things are developing, the news changes every day, if not every hour.
This situation has brought about some changes in my job at the Ledger. Because I am the community news editor, my daily page focuses on events in the community with Datebook and photos and stories of events that have occurred. Now that there are no events scheduled and therefore, no events to feature in pictures and stories, I am trying to figure out how I will fill my community page if this situation continues for several weeks, which I feel it will. It could be that we will not have a community page for a while. Or I may possibly expand the Looking Back column and include more events of the past years. I am not sure, but my mind has been working overtime to come up with some ideas.
Don’t forget to check on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly. There are many in our community who have no family near and are going to need help until this virus runs its course. They are the ones who do not need to be going out for food and supplies.
Most of us will have to fight that feeling of isolation. I can enjoy a few days of this, but after that, I need interaction and to be around people. I am fortunate that I am working in a job that will require me to be here, at least for a while. I just hope this does not continue for many more weeks. I think if the sun would actually shine, it might go a long way in making all of us feel better.
Speaking of Facebook, for all of you who access social media, please do not believe everything you read that has been posted. Check the facts please. There is so much misinformation being posted about this virus. Our paper is sharing updated information daily and our online version of the paper is now free to all through the end of April.
The most recent information showing up on Facebook that has ruffled my feathers has been several sharing that Italy has decided not to treat their elderly for the coronavirus and this is an example of socialized medicine. I found this very hard to believe, so therefore I went to several news sources to research this information.
I lived and experienced socialized medicine in the Netherlands for 10 years, so I was skeptical that this information was completely true. As it turns out, it is not true. The facts are that, according to the British newspaper, “Express,” Italy now has a total of more than 12,000 cases of coronavirus. Reported on Monday, they had a jump in cases in one day from 196 to 827 in one region of Italy, which, as you can imagine, caused a shortage of beds in intensive care units and not enough doctors to see this many cases in one day. Therefore, the doctors had warned their staff to shift their primary attention to those with better chances of surviving the coronavirus. Guidelines published by a top Italian health agency has now suggested that rather than admit patients on a “first-come first-served” basis, hospitals should swap to “catastrophe medicine” guidelines. That means those with the greatest chance of survival are given priority and these are guidelines typically used in war zones and during natural disasters.
Can you imagine if 200-300 people walked into our local hospital in one day? And that could happen, folks. There isn’t enough room in the emergency room or in intensive care to handle all of those patients. There aren’t enough doctors and nurses to treat this many patients in a day. Decisions would have to be made on who to admit, who needs attention first, etc. It might be cruel, but what the Italians are experiencing is real and indeed scary. This is not due to socialized medicine. It is due to an overwhelming surge of patients suffering from a virus.
I have seen first-hand how the elderly are treated in western Europe, specifically the Netherlands, and they are given much better treatment than we give our elderly in the U.S.
There are no nursing homes like what we have. All elderly, when not able to take care of themselves at home, are admitted to what we would refer to as an assisted living facility. I have been in several different facilities like these in the Netherlands and they are wonderful. They are usually several stories high and each room is an apartment, not a sterile hospital room atmosphere. They have nurses and doctors around the clock.
If a resident becomes ill and they require some kind of treatment that cannot be performed in their apartment, they will be sent to the hospital. Otherwise, the doctor treats them in their home and nurses check on them as if they were in a hospital.
They offer transportation for residents to the doctor or to run errands such as grocery shopping. They have on-site beauty shops. If residents are able, they may cook in their efficiency apartment, or they can eat in the dining room of the facility. If they are not able to do either, a tray is brought to their room.
All of this is paid by the government and each patient receives the same care regardless of their income. There are special facilities for those with Alzheimer’s that charge more than the normal fees, but the other facilities also take Alzheimer’s patients.
Both of my partner’s parents moved into one of these residences while I was living in the Netherlands, so I experienced what these facilities offered and how they treated their residents. I had a friend from the U.S. who worked as a nurse for many years at a facility such as this in the northern part of the country and she was always sharing the wonderful treatment the elderly received and what a stark contrast it was to facilities where she had worked in the U.S. Therefore, I was finding it hard to believe the elderly were being refused treatment, even in Italy, although with the number of cases they are dealing with, I am sure some hard decisions are having to be made. Those decisions could very well have to be made here in the U.S. also. Let’s all pray that doesn’t happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.