If you are not in the Christmas spirit, then you did not attend the many events that took place in Murray this past weekend. I normally do not get into the holiday spirit until it gets closer to Christmas, but after being at some of these events, it certainly put me into the holiday mood.
I started off the weekend with a visit to Oakhurst on Friday evening. Karen Jackson had let me know they had restored the original wood floors in the dining room and breakfast room at Oakhurst and I was very excited to see the transformation. They were beautiful and for the age of this home, it is amazing to see those wonderful original floors. Karen said they were a beautiful natural-wood color after they were sanded and it was tempting to leave them, but to honor the tradition of this house, they restored them to the original stain.
Bob and Karen Jackson were outstanding host and hostess and they flowed from room to room to speak to most everyone in attendance during this festive occasion. I saw many special friends and loved being able to visit with those I do not see often. We talked about old times and present times and I left there knowing the future of Murray State University is in good hands.
I then ventured to downtown Murray to witness the first-ever ice skating rink. Although it was not ice, it certainly looked as if it were and those skating seemed to either be gliding rather gracefully, falling not so gracefully, or learning to skate holding on to a rolling device. But everyone was having a very good time.
The Nativity scenes at the Murray Family Church, sponsored by the Homeless Coalition, were breathtaking. The committee managed to turn the room into a serene, angelic atmosphere with white lights sprinkled throughout the displays of more than 250 Nativity scenes. This was an event I am sure took quite some time to assemble, but they did a wonderful job of displaying all of the Nativity scenes. It is something I look forward to seeing again, and it has grown tremendously since last year.
The Rotary Christmas Parade was outstanding. There were so many organizations and businesses that were involved and I love the night parade. Kudos to Rotary for organizing this parade each year that makes us all proud to be a part of this community.
I am a member of the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club and we sponsored the Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday. We had five of the most beautiful, unique homes and we raised a lot of money for Hertown. I was at Jobeth and Larry England’s and if you visited their beautiful home, it was like stepping into a Southern Living magazine cover. Jobeth decorated the entire house, inside and out, and with each turn of your head, there was something twinkling or a beautiful arrangement to greet your eyes. I know the other homes were equally as gorgeous, and I am thankful to the owners for opening their homes to approximately 250 visitors.
Below are some scenes from Christmas in Murray presented this past weekend.
