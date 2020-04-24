We are still in the grips of this virus and the routine of going nowhere and seeing no one is becoming a norm that I am not adjusting to very well. I know it is very necessary, but at the same time, I am a social creature and my lack of “socializing” is foreign to me. I suppose we all need to challenge ourselves at times and this is certainly a challenge for me. But I am sure I am not the only one who feels this way.
But on the other hand, I count myself lucky that I have no relatives, friends or loved ones who are suffering with this virus. I cannot imagine not being able to be with close family or friends when they are so sick, and my heart goes out to those who are having to suffer through this.
I am fortunate that I am still working some each day at the paper and have some communication with others at the office - although our staff is minimal and our proximity to each other is much more than six feet. But it gives me a little feeling of normalcy in this crazy time.
I feel so sad for the high school seniors in our community. School is their normal and socializing, for most of them, is of most importance. I cannot help but think back to my senior year of high school (many years ago) and can sympathize with these students because I cannot imagine missing half of my senior year.
My senior year at Murray High School was very special and after all these years, I still reflect fondly on that year. It was a time that our class bonded. Before our senior year, our class really had no occasions to bond. The girls were usually dating an upperclassman and the boys were usually dating an underclassman. But when our senior year rolled around, we all began to interact with each other much more and there were also senior activities that brought us together.
We had our senior trip, which was to Memphis, Tennessee. We all rode a bus to Memphis and spent the day wandering the city. Some of us broke off into smaller groups and in my group, there was a mixture of boys and girls and we had a great time. One of the reasons for our senior trip was to spend the day at the Cotton Carnival, but our group never saw the carnival. But we did see a lot of Memphis and had a memorable day together.
For the seniors, I cannot imagine missing prom. During my years at Murray High, only junior and seniors at MHS could attend prom. So therefore, during our senior year, we all had dates with the boys in our class and again, another chance to bond as a group. Not many of us were “dating” each other, but we had become close friends and we had a such a fun night together.
And for the athletes who missed their spring sports season, it is also heartbreaking.
Hopefully, the schools can work out a plan to have a graduation ceremony and maybe even a prom this summer so these seniors can come together one last time before they all head off to their futures.
My graduating class remains very close and I think that is mostly due to the fact that we spent so much time together our senior year. When reunion time rolls around, we cannot wait to get together and spend a weekend reminiscing and catching up with each other.
The Calloway County Collective group is still working diligently each and every day to provide services and supplies to those in our community. They are making available masks, disinfectant, thermometers and lately, several members have taken on the responsibility of checking on the “blessing boxes” in our city and county.
If you do not know what a “blessing box” is, I am sure you have seen one or two throughout the community. They are boxes that have been built where canned goods and other non-perishable food items and even books can be left for those who might be in need.
During this pandemic, there has been a huge need for these boxes and members of this group have taken on the job of regularly checking these boxes and trying to keep them supplied. According to Mary Buck, organizer of this Facebook group, Justin Roberts, a local artist, is building a new box to be located in New Concord. Also in the plans is a box to be located at Calloway County High School in memory of Kyle Rogers. Mary said that Kevin Suiter, a friend of Kyle’s and an assistant band director at Calloway County High School, mentioned the idea of using Kyle’s bass drum for the blessing box. Kyle was a member of the Laker Band while in high school. Now it seems that his bass drum is going to artist Justin Roberts who will collaborate with Nathan Kennedy, a local blacksmith, on this project. I cannot wait to see the end result of such a special blessing box.
This group just shows that if there is a need and someone steps up to try to fill that need, others will join and then they become a force in the community. This is basically how Soup for the Soul started when Debbie Smith reached out on her Facebook page to asked if there were those who would be interested in starting a community kitchen. It just takes one person to get the ball rolling and others follow. Again, kudos to Mary Buck for keeping this group organized and fulfilling so many needs in our community right now.
I am continuing to share parts of Ruth Cole’s book about the history of medicine in Calloway County. For me it is very interesting and brings back many memories of those physicians I saw as a child.
***
“Memories, Stories, Places,” by Ruth Cole 2008
In August 1966, Dr. Hugh Houston announced the directors of the Houston-McDevitt Clinic had created the position of executive director. Arthur L. Bailey was employed for that position.
The clinic had continued to grow and in 1970 there were 18 physicians and surgeons treating as many as 500 patients a day. Some of the physicians who practiced at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic were Dr. J. Russell Ross, Dr. James Ray Ammons, Dr. Richard Hutson, Dr. Bailey Binford, Dr. J. Lacy Hopson, Dr. H.S. Jackson, Dr. Richard Cunningham, Dr. Charles Scarbrough and Dr. Prue Kelly. In addition, there were also Dr. Donald Glenn Hughes, Dr. Charles W. Mercer and Dr. Gary Marquardt.
The next catastrophic change in health care delivery came with the shocking news that the Houston-McDevitt Clinic had burned. Dr. Hugh Houston was in his office when the fire was discovered about 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, 1976. Dr. Houston was reported as saying he thought the fire would be extinguished, but it continued burning. There were 75 or more patients in the clinic at the time and they and all the staff made it out safely.
Dr. Hugh said he had never had an office anywhere else. He was 68 at the time and had begun practice in the clinic in 1934 with his father. The building was 47 years old when it burned. “Pete” Waldrop, business manager of the clinic, reported the loss in the million dollar range.
Immediately the doctors went to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and were provided space to work. The hospital emergency room was soon in use with Dr. C.C. Lowry applying a cast to a broken ankle. The physicians found offices in the old section of the former Mason Hospital until a new medical office building was constructed at the hospital. Some records, although wet, were salvaged by doctors and volunteers.
Dr. Hugh had planned to retire in two years when the clinic burned, but he continued to practice. He had an office in the hospital’s Medical Arts Building and was seeing patients at Westview Nursing Home (now Spring Creek Health Care) and the long-term unit at the hospital. He became ill and was at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, when he died April 23, 1986, and was buried in the Murray City Cemetery on April 26, 1986. Mr. Hontas Houston, widow of Dr. Hugh, continued living in Murray until her death on Dec. 6, 2002.
The clinic fire marked the end of a two hospital system in Murray. The medical service then became centered at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. The doctors’ offices were located in the Medical Arts Building or in private offices near the hospital.
The Butterworth Clinic
For many years, Dr. A.D. Butterworth had maintained an office on South Fourth Street next to Peoples Bank, which, in 2007, was BB&T. When the bank started expanding its building in 1950, Dr. Butterworth bought land on Main Street and built a new clinic at 607 Main St. The building was just west of Boone’s Laundry and Dry Cleaners. The lot space was purchased by Parker Ford and used as a parking lot.
Nancy Mohundro McClure recalled working in the clinic beginning in 1952 for about two years as an office nurse. Dr. Butterworth’s daughter, Jean, did the laboratory and x-ray diagnostic tests. Datha Cleaver McCallon was the secretary. Nancy described the clinic as having offices for doctors, treatment rooms, a laboratory, drug room and x-ray room.
Dr. Butterworth began to recruit and accept young doctors as partners in the clinic. Dr. Charles Clark was the earliest that was identified, then Dr. Harry U. Whayne, Dr. Robert Eastridge (a surgeon who remained about two years), Dr. Thomas Parker and Dr. E.D. Roberts.
Dr. Charles Clark was born Feb. 6, 1924. The family lived in Kirksey, just across the street from Dr. J.V. Stark. None of Dr. Clark’s relatives had been involved with medicine. His observation of Dr. Stark, as he provided care for his patients and showed such love of life in doing so, led him to choose medicine as a career. He was quoted as saying, “Dr. Stark was my inspiration.”
Dr. Clark did undergraduate study at Murray State College and Western Kentucky. He then entered medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis and he graduated in 1950. In 1951, he completed an internship at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. He was a Calloway native and there was never a question that he would not return to Calloway to practice medicine.
In 1942, then T-5 Charles Clark, volunteered for the Army Medical Corps. In 1954, he met Mary Ann Johnson of Paducah in a chemistry lab at Murray State. After spending two years in Memphis, Dr. Clark renewed his friendship with Mary Ann and they were married June 13, 1947. They had three children, Charles Jr., Pam and Hollis J. Clark.
Dr. Clark’s first practice started in 1951 when he joined in a partnership with Dr. A.D. Butterworth. Then in 1953, Dr. Clark set up his own private practice and in 1957, he joined the Houston-McDevitt Clinic. He had staff privileges at the Murray Hospital beginning in 1951. He chose family practice, although he reported that he really would have liked to have practiced obstetrics. He practiced at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic until the dissolution of that corporation, and then started a private practice establishing the Clark Family Medical Center at 307 South 8th St.
Dr. Clark had a habit of emulating Dr. Stark by providing compassionate care to all his patients before closing a day. As a family practitioner, he made many house calls. His day began with office visits until about 3 p.m., when he began hospital visits. Before going home, he made house calls until all patients were seen. He seldom had dinner with his family, as he sometimes didn’t get home until 11 p.m. In later years, he slowed down in making home visits, but continued seeing home patients who needed him most. Dr. Clark believed in reading and following all new information and research findings to be the best practitioner. He tried to attend scientific seminars three or four times a year just to keep up with what was happening in medicine. From July 1959 to 1970, Dr. Charles Clark also served as a part-time physician at Murray State College. In 1979-80, Dr. Clark served as president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians and was honored as Citizen Doctor of the Year in 1985 by the Academy at the 34th annual Scientific Assembly in Louisville.
In 1980, Dr. Clark became the first medical director of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Hospice, a role he continued throughout his medical career. During most of this service, hospice was an all-volunteer service. He was dedicated to providing high quality medical care to enable the terminally ill to live peacefully and comfortably in their final days.
In 1988, Dr. Charles Clark’s son, Hollis, joined him in his practice. Since 2007, Dr. Hollis has practiced with the Primary Care Group in Murray.
Heath problems caused Dr. Charles Clark to retire in early 1992. He was cared for in his home until his death by hospice to which he had given so much time and effort. He died at the age of 68 on Oct. 18, 1992. On May 21, 1995, a memorial service was conducted at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital to fondly remember Dr. Clark’s service. A portrait painted by artist Joy Thomas was presented to the hospital. Mary Ann Johnson Clark, the wife of Dr. Charles, died at 71 on Sept. 13, 1997.
Dr. Harry U. Whayne was born in Columbus, Kentucky. He graduated from Murray State College in 1939. From 1942 to 1946 he was in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. After military service, he attended Tulane School of Medicine and graduated in 1950. From 1950 to 1951, he had an internship at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C.
He then entered private practice in Fort Worth, Texas, and practiced medicine there from 1952 to 1955. In 1955, he came to Murray and joined the Butterworth Clinic. After Dr. Butterworth retired from the clinic, Dr. Whayne and Dr. Thomas Parker became partners in practice at the clinic.
Dr. Whayne remained in the clinic until 1967 when he accepted a position with the federal Medicare program of the U.S. Government. He continued in this service until 1981. He also completed a master’s degree in public health at the University of Pittsburg. Murray State University then recruited him to be their physician. He accepted that position in 1981 and remained until his retirement in 1989.
Dr. Whayne married Joan Butterworth, daughter of Dr. A.D. Butterworth and Novella Glasgow Butterworth. Dr. and Mrs. Whayne had two daughters, Lynn Whayne Graff and Laura Whayne. After his retirement, the family moved to Alpine, Texas. On Aug. 14, 1991, Dr. Whayne died in the hospital at Odessa, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.