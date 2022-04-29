This has been a very busy week celebrating many community events. But my biggest celebration was the arrival of my second grandson, Reid Edward Andrus. He came into this world weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces and a healthy baby boy. He and Mom are doing well and the family is adjusting to having a new member. Big brother Brady seems to be pretty matter-of-fact about the addition of his little brother and is attentive and loving. I am not so sure how Gino (American Boxer) is adjusting to having another baby who cries in his household. He has been known to get up and leave the room when Brady was a baby and crying, so we will see how he reacts with Reid. But I am beyond thankful for another addition to the family and that his arrival went smoothly.
Brady is playing T-ball this summer and I am looking forward to spending some time at the baseball field again. It has been more than a few years since I found myself at the ball park.
***
I attended the Murray State University Distinguished Alumni Dinner this past Friday. I saw many I have not seen in some time and it felt very good to be standing in a room full of people and talking to this one and that one as if COVID had never existed. It shows you how much we take all of this for granted until it is taken away. Saw many old friends and met some new friends, but it was a grand affair hosted by MSU President Bob Jackson and wife Karen, and Carrie McGinnis, Alumni director.
Each of the honorees spoke to the full room of MSU alumni/friends/family and it was clear that each one had great memories of their time at Murray State. Harold Doran shared his memories of growing up around the campus, attending the Training School for a few years and his love for the university and the Murray community. Rep. Steven Rudy who represents the 1st House District in Frankfort spoke about the importance of the leadership at Murray State and the unprecedented amount that was approved by the Kentucky House in support of Murray State for the upcoming years. As Rudy said, this takes a huge amount of time, hard work and a lot of support from all the legislators in western Kentucky, but it happened this year and Murray State and our community will reap the benefits.
We will have a new School of Nursing building on campus in the near future, and other campus enhancements will take place in the next few years. Dr. Jackson will be the first to give credit to his associates at Murray State and to the legislators, which I am sure, is true. But without his leadership and his love for this university and community, I don’t believe Murray State would have been as fortunate as it was when it came to allocations for higher education dollars from the state.
We are so very fortunate to have he and Karen as the first family of Murray State University, and this alumni event shined a light, not only on the honorees, but also on how well our university is being guided by Jackson and the Board of Regents. The future is bright for this 100-year-old institution that we are so fortunate to have in our community.
***
The Murray High School Alumni & Friends Association held its inaugural Distinguished Alumni Recognition also this weekend. I enjoyed spending time with honoree Robert Lyons and meeting his wife and daughter, along with his parents. Robert retired from Murray State as a department chairman and assistant dean in the school of education. I also very much enjoyed getting to know Emily Simmons, also a distinguished alumnus, who was accompanied by her brother and sister, all graduates of MHS. She lives in Chicago and is a nurse practitioner and working as the director of a severe/high risk asthma clinic with a children’s hospital.
The beloved and respected Dr. Clegg Austin and his wife Fay were in attendance as he was also one of those being recognized for all he has contributed to this community, not only as a pediatrician for many years, but also for his love of Murray High School and Murray State University.
In addition to Dr. Austin, who was the oldest MHS graduate in attendance, Sue Outland was also there and she graduated the year after Austin.
The ATC Culinary students catered the meal and did a phenomenal job. These are high school students, but they have a good grasp on preparing delicious food and desserts. Their future is bright.
We also had some MHS students who were there to film the event and also helped us to greet those attending. We had a wonderful mix of alumni from all classes and present students, which made for a very enjoyable evening of reminiscing and meeting other MHS graduates and students.
There will be a wall designated at Murray High School for Distinguished Alumni and these names, along with that of Tim Adams, who could not be in attendance, will be the first ones added to the MHS Wall of Distinction.
***
The Women in Business Luncheon, sponsored by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, is another highlight of this week. I have spent the past couple of weeks interviewing five women business leaders/owners in our community and it was a labor of love for me. This is the first year we have recognized women business leaders and we plan to continue to do this each year. I already have a list of potential interviews for next year.
The common denominator for each of these women was not their journey to their current positions because each had their own unique story. But it was their advice to other women who are contemplating being a business leader/owner. All of the women have a family and the one thing they had in common was the ability to feel they are giving, not only to their business, but also to their family. I will say, that in my experience, women are much better at multi-tasking and they all included this as a trait that is important to learn. They all love the work that they do and as some said it best, they found their passion and when that is the case, you don’t feel as if it is work.
They all impressed the importance of the hard work it takes to get to find what you are passionate about and the ups and downs they experienced on their journeys. They also agreed that it takes a lot of support from family, friends and co-workers, but if you have that desire, you can make it happen. Just be willing to work for what you want and pay your dues along the way. Most coming right out of school are not going to find their perfect job, as shown by these women’s stories, but they all continued until they found their niche.
***
The Ledger & Times has been advertising during the month of April for those in the community to share their poetry during National Poetry Month. We received several poems and they were published this week. But I have to share a touching and heart-warming letter I received with one of the poems.
A poem was submitted by a young man serving time in the US Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. He didn’t indicate how he knew about this poetry event, but he did say that Murray was his home.
We had asked those submitting poems to send them to us by email or submit typewritten poetry, but this young man’s poem was hand written and mailed to our office.
In his hand written letter, he apologized for not being able to type his poem. He indicated the penitentiary is on modified operations and getting to a typewriter or computer is not an easy thing to do. So he mailed it and asked that we understand his circumstances and publish his poem and how much it would mean to him to see it published, which we did. He signed it “sincerely and respectfully.”
I do not know this man nor his circumstances that caused him to serve time in a US Penitentiary, but I have high hopes, just from his letter and poem, that he will someday be free and can continue his life outside of prison.
Needless to say, I was very touched by his story and circumstances and Ledger & Times was very proud to publish the poems from him and others.
***
A year ago, I would not have been able to attend all of these events. I am so happy to report that I honestly feel that I have regained my life after my hip replacement. I may become a little tired and my back/legs feel a little weak at the end of the day, but I am pain free and am able to return to sleeping in my bed. It is the little things, but those little things have made a huge difference in my life and I am going to start making plans for some trips and other adventures this summer. That is, if we ever have a summer? We sure haven’t had much of a spring and the forecast for the coming month says the temperatures will be below normal and the precipitation above normal. So much of the same it seems. I know I am not the only one who is very tired of all the rain. I would love to get out in my yard and do some spring cleaning/weeding, etc, but I am limited to the weekends because of work and this past weekend, which was the only one in some time that the weather was decent, was filled with events and visiting with my new grandson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.