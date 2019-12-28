Do the rest of you feel as if Christmas comes and goes so fast that you hardly have time to enjoy? Mine felt that way, at least this year. But it was a good Christmas and it will always be a good Christmas as long as I can spend it with my sons, daughter-in-law and precious grandson.
I had dinner on Christmas Eve with my second family, the Rouses. Alice’s sister, Dawn, and friend Eric were visiting from Alabama, and Alice, Dawn and Bill created a feast of turkey, dressing and the works. Their son Jason was in from Nashville, but their other son Justin had to work retail in Paducah.
After dinner, we attended the annual Christmas Eve service at First Christian Church. I love this little church and I have many fond memories from years ago because my grandmother faithfully attended this church until her death.
From the age of 11 until I was 16 or so, I would spend every Saturday night with my grandmother at her house on Poplar Street. My grandmother’s Saturday night ritual was to watch “Gunsmoke” and wrestling. She absolutely loved wrestling and she would become so involved in the matches that she would bounce around on the edge of her bed where she usually sat while watching television. Before she went to sleep, she would faithfully read her Bible. As I became older, I have snickered many times when I think about the irony of my grandmother becoming so excited about the violence of wrestling and in the next few minutes, settling back in her bed to read her Bible.
On Sunday morning, it was also our ritual to fry some donuts that were bought at the grocery each week. They were packaged much like biscuits and I was very fond of these little round pastries. We would then make our way to First Christian Church for Sunday school and the worship service. For many years, weather permitting, my grandmother and I would walk from her home to the church. Other times, until I was of driving age, someone from the church would come by and pick us up and deliver us to the church and someone else would bring us home.
As I sat in the church on Christmas Eve, my thoughts went back to those many years ago, and even though the sanctuary has been updated, it still remains much the same.
I am sure other churches hold Christmas Eve services that are just as special, but the congregation at First Christian and the Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin do an outstanding job and the service is focused on the reason for our Christmas celebration, the birth of Christ.
Tory Holton Daughrity sang “O Holy Night,” during the service. I watched Tory grow up across the street and her parents are close friends of mine. Her brother, Drew, and my son Shane were inseparable for many years, so the Holton family became a part of our family. Tory has a beautiful voice and not only does she perform for her church, she can also be seen performing for Playhouse in the Park productions. It is always such a joy to hear her sing and each time she sings at this Christmas Eve service, tears come to my eyes.
It is a very special service and it is very special to spend it with close friends and see many others as everyone greets each other with a ‘Merry Christmas.’
I remember one special Christmas Eve service a few years ago. As we were exiting the church, big white snowflakes could be seen gently falling as we opened the door. I remember stopping just outside the door and taking a few minutes to absorb the beauty and wonder of the night.
Christmas Day was spent with my family, and of course, Brady, certainly was the highlight. One of my gifts for him was a little Red Flyer tricycle and it was a perfect fit for a 21-month old. He insisted on helping everyone unwrap their presents and he had certainly become a pro at unwrapping presents.
It will only be a few days until a new year will be upon us – 2020. Just seeing those numbers makes me feel old! But I am very thankful for all the years before and thankful to see another year approaching.
I cannot help but reflect on this past year, as I am sure most of you do also. It has been a fairly uneventful year for me in the fact that I was pretty healthy, had no major health issues, my back is tolerable and I still manage to do most of the things I want to do, although a little slower. I am very thankful for an uneventful year!
I am also very thankful to have the opportunity to spend time with those who have allowed me to interview them this past year and share their stories as part of my job as community news editor at the Ledger & Times. I have made some new friends and learned more about old friends. And I also appreciate the many comments I receive by email, phone or people stopping me at an event or even in the grocery to tell me how much they enjoy reading my weekly column/page. My hope is to continue to meet new people and share stories. I love talking with people and I love hearing their stories. I hope you do also.
My wish for all of you is a healthy, happy new year. I, again, hope mine will be rather uneventful. At my age, uneventful is exciting!
Happy New Year!
