Since this will be my last chance before the holidays, I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS. I hope it is merry, bright, with lots of family and friends and good health.
It seems some have been hit by the flu bug already or some kind of upper respiratory illness. I am due for my flu shot this week. I kept forgetting, and I hope I am not too late to avoid any of that illness. I made the mistake a few years ago of not getting my flu shot and I had the flu in March of that year. I was miserable. In fact, miserable doesn’t begin to describe how bad I felt.
Even though it is the week before Christmas, I am still not finished with my shopping. My grandson Brady was no problem and I had his Christmas bought early, but while I am out shopping, I continue to come upon something else I think he should have. But that is the fun of being a grandmother!
I was very late in decorating my Christmas tree this year. I have decided this is the last year for a large tree. It is just too much trouble to get it in the house and it takes longer than I want to spend to decorate. I think a smaller tree is in my future and I think my back will be very happy.
I did not get my outdoor lights put out this year. The weekend weather did not cooperate Thanksgiving weekend and the weekend after and by that time, I didn’t feel it was worth all the work for a few weeks. This will be the first time that I can remember that I have not had some kind of lights in my yard or porch. Even when living in Holland, I had lights by the front door.
I think this is age and back- related and I am finally just giving in to the feeling that I don’t have the energy to complete all the decorating I have done for years. I have always been told that when it is time to retire, you will know. I am not ready to retire from work just yet, but I know I am ready to retire from all the Christmas decorating.
I read Constance Alexander’s column this past week with amusement. It seems she and I are somewhat the same when it comes to baking Christmas cookies, and it brought back a vivid memory of many years ago when my oldest son was about 3.
I wanted to start a tradition of baking Christmas cookies and letting him decorate them. I found a simple sugar cookie recipe and had bought Christmas cookie cutters and all colors of frostings and other edible ornaments he could use on the cookies.
As I am rolling out the dough to prepare it for the cookie cutters, the dough kept sticking to the rolling pin. I added a little more flour, but that didn’t seem to alleviate the problem. Finally, I added enough flour so the dough was finally ready for the cutters. But each time I used a cookie cutter, the dough would stick to it. So more flour I added.
During this time, my neighbor, Cyndi Cohoon, came into my house and she said all she could see was me standing in a cloud of flour in my kitchen. After finally being able to cut the dough into shapes, I put them in the oven to bake. Cyndi probably already knew this, but when they came out of the oven, they would have made a great weapon for a sling shot and would have killed anything they came into contact with.
The next day I visited the grocery store, bought a roll of Pillsbury Sugar Cookies, added a little flour to roll out the dough and created the Christmas cookies I desired. They turned out perfect and my son was able to decorate them with all the chosen frostings and ornaments. Never again did I attempt to make any other kind of Christmas cookie.
This tradition continued through my second son and until they both felt they were too grown to continue. Many times on cookie-decorating day, we were joined by neighborhood children. No one knew whether I had made the cookies from scratch or they were bought. By the time they were covered with all the extras, you couldn’t tell whether they were homemade or not.
Other attempts at baking were also a failure and I decided I am allergic to flour. It is widely known among my family and friends that if a dessert is called for, it will not be prepared by me. And honestly, I am sure they are all pleased that is the case. Some things are just not meant to be, and baking is one of those things that I am not meant to do.
If baking is in your future, I wish you much success. For many, it is something they love to do and they tell me it is relaxing for them. Relaxing is not a word I would use together with baking. I am envious of their skill, but as I said, I have long ago resigned myself to the fact that baking is not something I was meant to do.
Merry, merry Christmas to each of you.
