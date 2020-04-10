This weekend has been a mixed bag of celebrations and very sad news.
One of my favorite people, Anna Faye Taylor, celebrated her 91st birthday this weekend. Because of this virus, they were unable to have a family gathering to celebrate. If you know the Taylor family, it is not a small one. So a parade was organized a week ago on a Friday afternoon, and cars drove by her house decorated with balloons and signs, with family and friends waving to Anna Faye as she stood in her driveway. What a special way to recognize and celebrate this amazing lady and let her know how special she is. I wished I had known about this in time to join, but I was happy to have caught the video on Facebook.
Up until our local businesses closed, you could find Anna Faye still working at The Place. She is, indeed, a remarkable lady.
Happy belated birthday Anna Faye!
I have also experienced a very heavy heart this weekend. You know how things seems to come in “threes?” I had my “three” experiences with death. First, my dear, sweet friend, Bobby Workman, passed away after battling Alzheimer’s. I, of course, knew Bobby’s sister, my predecessor, Jo Burkeen. When I began working at the Ledger, Bobby was delivering the Dollar and $ense publication of the newspaper. He would walk by my desk several times a week and we would strike up a conversation. When I learned who he was, we had a lot to talk about. He was such a sweet man and always teasing me about something.
Bobby told me about delivering papers for the Ledger when he was a teenager and I asked him if he would let me do a story about his experience and he was happy to do so. He and his wife Doris came to visit with me at the paper and Bobby told me a little about himself, how he and Doris met, and the history of his time with the Ledger & Times. I think he was pretty happy about his picture and story being featured in his hometown newspaper, and I was delighted to be the one to share this with our community.
Bobby and Doris were very active members of the Rotary Club of Murray. Before or after a Rotary meeting, they would usually drop by the paper to visit for a few minutes. I always looked forward to seeing them. As Bobby’s health deteriorated somewhat, they didn’t stop by as often, but every now and then they would show up to check on everyone.
A couple of months ago, I realized I had not seen them in quite some time. I checked to see if they were still attending the Rotary meetings and was told they were, at that time. I called Doris and left a message telling her I missed them. I heard not long after that time that Bobby was not doing well and had developed Alzheimer’s. This broke my heart because he loved to tell stories about his childhood and growing up in Murray and he always had a twinkle in his eye.
When I received the news he had passed last Friday morning, my heart sank. I am glad he didn’t suffer with this horrendous disease any longer, but I am going to miss seeing him. He and Doris had the best time together during their years of marriage and I know she is going to miss him! I know I sure will.
Then came the news on Sunday of Jill Adam’s death. This one took my breath away. She was just too young and my heart broke for her family. What I remember about Jill, when I would see her, is her infectious laugh, always smiling and so upbeat. I watched her grow up and got to know her mother and father, Johnny and Debbie Miller.
My youngest son, Shane, followed in Jill’s brother’s footsteps. Greg Miller was the kicker for Murray High School and Murray State University, and Shane followed behind him a few years later.
My prayers and deepest condolences go to her husband, Chip, her children, her parents and also to her friends. It is not natural to lose someone this age, and I know she will leave a void in a lot of lives she touched.
And then Cary Miller. I knew Cary since my Murray High School days. He was several years older than me, but I can remember seeing him walking the halls of Murray High when I was just a middle-schooler. Most of all, I remember the four years that my son Shane played baseball for Cary at MHS. In fact, one Spring Break, we followed the Millers through Florida and Alabama, playing baseball during that week. We had the greatest time and many memories were made.
He has left a lasting impact on all the boys he coached in baseball and then also the years he coached basketball. But I think his love was for baseball.
I will never forget the faith and belief he had in Shane. When Shane was a freshman, he was one of the starters on the team which consisted of a heavily loaded, very talented group of senior boys. But Cary felt Shane could hold his own and I am sure it gave Shane a lot of confidence in himself to have his coach believe in him.
He and Shane continued a friendship, mostly seeing each other on the golf course at the Murray Country Club. When I would run into Cary or Marilyn, they would usually have some story or comment about seeing Shane or something he had done or said.
Cary will be greatly missed by so many, but none more than his wife of 54 years and his children and grandchildren. He had many friends and again, a void will be felt by all of them.
Another sad part of losing these and others is the timing of this virus and the fact that there are no public services. There is no way, other than a message on Facebook, a phone call or leaving a message on the funeral home website, to express your condolences to a family. I am not happy that I am unable to give them a hug because I am sure one would be needed and appreciated in normal times.
I imagine there are going to be a lot of memorial services to be conducted when this virus passes. I know so many people will want to show their love and support for the families of those passed. I guess there are two ways to look at this. It will either help the family with closure, or it will reopen the wounds and the hurt of losing them, or maybe some of both. That is something each family will decide for themselves, but I do know I would like to be able to express my love and support for them.
Dr. Robert Hughes has started a page on Facebook which is very informative. It is called Coronavirus Calloway County. Dr. Hughes is providing up-to-date information daily and is answering questions from members of the group about the Coronavirus.
I have been attempting to talk to Mary Scott Buck this week, but the woman is so busy helping others, she has no time until late at night. Mary is the one I mentioned last week who helped to launch the Calloway County Collective page on Facebook. This group now has approximately 4,200 members and she only started this on March 15.
This past week, she was able to secure a large amount of industrial strength disinfectant in gallon containers, which she paid for herself. Several volunteers came together last Saturday and they were given the use of the former food stamp office to fill more than 200 bottles of disinfectant for those in need.
On Tuesday, the group was given a space on Fourth Street and now they will be able to store their supplies they have purchased or items that have been donated. From 1-5 Tuesday afternoon, there were several volunteers at their building to pass out the disinfectant and hand sanitizer. People would pull up in their cars, one of the volunteers would go out to the car with masks and gloves, and ask what they needed. They were selling it to those who could afford to pay so they can recoup the money Mary spent on purchasing the large quantities of disinfectant. They have bottled disinfectant spray and disinfectant hand foam.
If they need to deliver supplies to those unable to come and pick it up themselves, I am sure they will, but this will alleviate many of the trips they have made the past couple of weeks.
I left a check Tuesday when I picked up some disinfectant, and I am also sharing a couple of pictures of the volunteers that were helping that day. I wanted to give a donation to help offset some of their expenses, especially for those who are unemployed now and cannot afford to pay for some of the supplies they need to stay healthy and safe. Mary and her active volunteers will make sure these people receive what they need.
If you are so inclined and would like to help support the good works this group of volunteers are accomplishing, visit their Facebook page - Calloway County Collective. Mary has a Paypal account to accept donations. If you do not have a Paypal account or use Facebook, contact me and I can give you an address where a check can be sent. Even a small donation will help this group continue to support those in need.
I was looking forward to a time when the constant use of disinfectant, face masks, gloves, etc. are no longer needed. But then I read a news story this week that “took me back” a little because I was shocked that I had not realized this myself. The article was saying that even when the spread of the Coronavirus slows down, there is always going to be a chance for someone to still get this disease until there is a vaccine available. I honestly had not thought that far ahead, so that is why I was a little shocked at this news. It was a “light bulb” moment for me. I guess I thought it would just eventually die out and all would go back to normal. But that may not be the case and there will continue to be some who will contract this virus after the widespread contamination is over.
So with this information, it makes me wonder if we are not going to be living in a “new normal,” and masks, gloves, and all the other things we are doing now may need to continue. I guess its like the flu, even though you made it through an outbreak, there is always a chance you can get it later, especially if you have not had the vaccine. I keep reminding myself that more have survived this virus than died from it, even seniors like myself.
I don’t think we have seen the peak of this contamination yet, especially in Murray. Now that testing has started here, I feel there will be more cases that will appear soon.
I had to go to the Medical Arts Building on Tuesday to pick up some sample medicine. As I walked in the entrance, there was a young lady sitting there wearing a mask and gloves. She asked if I was sick or there to see a doctor and I told her what I had come for. She then said she had to take my temperature which I was fine with. I had none, and it was nice to know that for sure. She told me that if anyone enters and has a fever, they are immediately sent to the Respiratory Clinic.
This made me think and appreciate all those, especially in the medical field, who are out there on the front lines. There are those who are working at the grocery stores, drug stores and other businesses that still remain open. Without them, we would not be able to get the food and supplies we need. Our city and county law officials are out there to help keep us safe, but they and the others mentioned above never know who they will come into contact with. They all deserve a big THANK YOU from all of us.
Wishing everyone a Happy Easter. It will certainly be a different Easter from any I can remember. I don’t know that there has ever been a time that churches were not conducting services on Easter Sunday. Enjoy your Easter the best way you can and remember the reason we celebrate Easter.
